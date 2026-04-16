Leading the Wave of Change IHCL Goa Unveils its First Ever Community Water Station at Aguada Heritage Bastion, Sinquerim

Reinforcing its commitment to responsible hospitality, IHCL Goa has launched a first-of-its-kind Community Water Dispenser at the Aguada Heritage Walkway, near Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Sinquerim.

Strategically positioned at the entrance to the iconic Lower Aguada Bastion, a prominent heritage site and tourist attraction, the initiative ensures free access to clean and safe drinking water for the local community, commuters and visitors alike.

Conceptualised under Paathya, IHCL’s sustainability framework, this flagship initiative extends the brand’s ethos of service beyond hotel boundaries, addressing environmental stewardship and community wellness. By encouraging the use of refillable bottles, the dispenser aims to significantly reduce reliance on single-use plastics while providing an essential resource amid rising temperatures in the region.

Commenting on the initiative, Ranjit Phillipose Sr Vice President, Operations, IHCL Goa , said, “At IHCL service extends to the communities we are a part of. This initiative reflects our belief in creating shared value by addressing real, everyday needs. Providing access to safe drinking water at a key public landmark is a simple yet impactful step towards sustainability and community care, aligned with our Paathya vision.”

By introducing this thoughtful intervention, IHCL Goa continues to lead with purpose, demonstrating how hospitality can play a meaningful role in shaping sustainable and inclusive ecosystems. The Community Water Dispenser stands as a powerful symbol of care, ensuring that something as fundamental as water is accessible to all, while inspiring more conscious, environmentally responsible practices by the industry leaders.