TimesPoints and Tata Cliq join hands for #GameOfPoints to cheer with Indian Cricket Fans during largest Cricketing event #WorldCup2019

TimesPoints, the largest rewards programme by an Indian media company, has unveiled ‘Game Of Points’ in association with TATA CLiQ to reward Indian cricket fans with prizes worth Rs.20 Lacs every day until July 14. The initiative will also gratify fans during the much-awaited India-Pakistan World Cup match, with surprises like Amazon Echo and other exciting prizes to be given away as well.

To play, fans will simply have to take part in a cricket based game before the match and they can win exciting prizes every day. To begin the game, users will have to redeem their TimesPoints against a ticket to the ‘Game Of Points’. These tickets can be redeemed against 10, 100, 500 and 1,000 TimesPoints and, users may avail a ticket to a single match and answer a mix of prediction & trivia questions before the match starts. Answering all 5 questions correctly will win fans Tata CLiQ gift vouchers. Each participant will also get ‘bonus TimesPoints’ for participating. At the end of the campaign, one user who has given maximum correct answers throughout 47 games will win a bumper prize worth Rs.25,000.

Nidhi Agarwal, Head – TimesPoints said, “TimesPoints has always been unique in its approach with gamifying the rewards. And with the biggest cricketing event we wanted to cheer with our users in their engagement. This time we are engaging with our users in a unique manner, where they can use their earned TImesPoints to redeem tickets and win exciting prizes.

What could be better than rewarding the users with gift vouchers of where they can purchase anything from their wishlist. TATA CliQ and TimesPoints both come from the established houses and our (both Times’ and Tata’s) customers have invested their trust in us. Its heartening to witness the ongoing fervor for the World Cup unite the nation as people from all walks of life celebrate their love for the game. ‘

TimesPoints awards points to the readers of Times of India, Navbharat Times, NewsPoint and other Times Internet properties. Uses earn points for each moment they spend on the network for reading news, commenting, watching videos, referring friends and other activities. Thanks to an easy entry and effortless point earnings system, these TimesPoints will allow them to receive discounts on Shopping, Dining, Travel and Entertainment brands like Amazon, BookMyShow, Paytm, Uber, Flipkart, Gaana and ixigo among others.