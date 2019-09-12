To boost ‘Fit India Movement’ Free Physiotherapy camp to be organized in Gurugram

Contributing to the ‘Fit India Movement’, KRV Foundation will be organizing a free physical therapy camp on 8th September, to raise awareness about the importance of physiotherapy and leading a better quality of life.

With an aim to create awareness about the role of physiotherapy in personal well being and its assistance in Nation building, interactive sessions was conducted. National Spokesperson, BJP, Mr Shahnawaz Hussain was the Guest of Honor, along with other dignitaries including IPS Mr. Sanjay Bhatia, DCP, IGI Airport and Mr Manjeet Singh, Senior Vice President, IGL.

This camp will be organized with the support of IGL (IndraPrastha Gas limited) who has been serving the community at large with objectives of Pollution Free, Healthy and Green India. Around 1000 local residents are expected to participate in the camp.

“Stressing and commenting on the ill-effects of sedentary lifestyle, Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, recently launched the ‘Fit India Movement’. The aim of the camp is to encourage the masses to inculcate into a culture of regular fitness and healthy regime. I heartily appreciate this is ‘one of its kind’ initiative taken by KRV Foundation, in educating and motivating the masses for a fitness regime.” Said Mr. Shahnawaz Hussain, National spokesperson, BJP.

With the heavy indulgence of majority of the Indian population into technology and the nuanced usage spans over multiple spheres of their lives, have resulted in a rise in the number of health ailments especially muscular and postural ones.

“Physical Therapy is a conservative type of treatment providing preventive care for all, is one of the most important pillars (backbone) of medical sciences that has the potential to eliminate the need of a surgery without any side-effects in grade 1,2, and 3 cases. But lack of awareness among the masses has still kept it as a mere way of exercising, devoid of its potential benefits, various modalities and ways of treatment. Irrespective of the age, Physiotherapy may be required for all, depending upon their physical problem. While it’s a common notion that physiotherapy plays a vital role in post traumatic, post surgery or recovery after stroke intervention, but its role in other modalities are yet unaddressed.” said Dr Ridwana Sanam, physiotherapist and Founder, KRV Healthcare and Physiotherapy Pvt. Ltd.

In comparison to the Western population, awareness about the role and importance of physiotherapy is still in its nascent stages in India. While physiotherapy is only thought to be a mandate procedure for patients with chronic pain and post surgical recovery, people need to know its importance as a preventive and rehab treatment as well that it plays in any person’s life.

“We are choosing this eminent day to bring you a bit closer to fit and healthier life. It is an opportunity to recognize the work that we can do to keep our life healthier and happier. We, at KRV, strive to deliver preemptive measures to professionals taking into account their time constraints, wherein they can imbibe the aforementioned measures into their current lifestyle without having to modify it.” Added Dr Ridwana