UK- Destination of Opportunities and Expanding Business

United Kingdom (UK) has become one of the most eyed destinations for education, innovation, technology, and now it has expanded its base to business expansion offering low-interest rates, flexible workforce, and many more. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with Sterling Finance (UK) hosted an interactive session on “The UK, Your Growth Launchpad-Opportunities for expanding your business & investing in the UK” with Mr. Kamlesh Rajput, CEO, Sterling Finance.

Mr. Kamlesh Rajput while giving an insightful presentation deliberated on the growth opportunities for business in the UK and stated the UK is a destination for people who are exploring opportunities for expansion of businesses.

Talking about the business benefits offered in the UK, he highlighted that the UK offers taxation benefits, advanced technology development, skilled workforce, transportation linkages, and much more, making it a business conducive environment.

Highlighting the steady increase of Indian Companies in the UK in terms of total business revenue and development, he mentioned that in most Indian companies, there are female board members which imply there is gender equality and diversity in the organizations.

Mr. Kamlesh Rajput gave an in-depth deliberation on the action plan for setting up a business in the UK which include setting-up the company, business set-up, registering for Taxes, HM Revenue and Customs, Legal Compliances, and Operations set-up.

He said that the key drivers for success in expanding business in the UK include saving tax legality, keeping a record of document and meeting deadlines, clear business and tax law, and many more.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, Vice President, PHDCCI, in his welcome address mentioned facts and growing business opportunities in the UK which has been considered on one of the investment destinations for Indian Companies.

He also gave the concluding remarks where he appreciated the Sterling Finance for their insightful deliberation and also informed that PHDCCI request and recommend all the investors to practice due diligence before making any decision regarding taking up any residency or citizenship program, as PHDCCI is only acting as a facilitator.

The session was moderated by Ms. Sharon Ashmore, Sterling Finance along with Mr. Naveen Seth, Principal Director, PHDCCI. The session was attended by other senior members of PHD Chamber and received extensive participation of about 90 participants from India and UK.