What are the top excavator brands?

An excavator is important equipment in the construction business. It does most of the heavy lifting and is very useful in digging up foundations and drilling craters and shafts.

Just like other gadgets and tools, an excavator is only as good as its brand. You must get the best brand of excavators available to ensure that your work bears the hallmark of excellence and precision.

Looking for a good excavator can be a little tricky but we have tallied up the best excavator brands that you can choose from.

Here are the top 5 excavator brands in the world.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company

Hitachi Construction is a large company that supplies different types of excavators as well as other construction equipment. They also offer maintenance services. A subsidiary of Hitachi Group, this company was founded in 1970 and is well known for its wide variety of top-notch excavators.

Hitachi excavators are specially designed for excellent performance, have maximum fuel efficiency and are very versatile. Learn more about the cost of Hitachi excavators.

Volvo CE

A subsidiary of the Swedish car manufacturer, Volvo, this company makes and sells the best construction equipment for the construction and mining industry.

Volvo Construction Equipment also distributes machinery to more than 140 countries in the world. They also offer other services as well. Their products are not limited to excavators as they also offer a variety of other types of equipment such as pavers, loaders, motor graders, articulated haulers, backhoes and asphalt compactors.

Volvo is certainly one of the best excavator brands in the world. Their excavators are built with the latest technology and have top of the line hydraulics. Their machines are also built with the provision for bucket and tool change out.

Their special crusher excavator is built to last long and deliver excellent results because of its super strength, extra power, and good fuel efficiency. If you are looking for an excavator that can save you tons of money, has all the latest technology and can deliver amazing performance for a long period, Volvo could be a really good choice.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Incorporated is an excavator company based in Illinois, United States. It is among the top of the list of the best excavator makers in the world and it’s for a very good reason.

This company also has an impressive share in the international excavator industry. They are also the brain behind Bucyrus RH400, well known as the biggest excavator in the world. It weighs a humongous 980 tons! That is very impressive.

A well-known fact about Caterpillar excavators is the durability and ease of maintenance. Their excavators are designed with a lot of impressive safety features and the latest technology. They are very easy to maintain and can be used for different types of construction projects.

This is a good investment if you are looking for an excavator that will be worth every penny.

Komatsu

Komatsu ranks as the second-largest manufacturer of construction equipment with Caterpillar Inc. ranking as the first.

Komatsu is a Japanese multinational excavator company that is based in Minato in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1921, this construction manufacturing giant was named after Komatsu, the city where it was founded.

Komatsu excavators are made with advanced technology including a 3D and GPS. Many other exciting technological features come with their products. One of the peculiar qualities of Komatsu is its wide range of different types and sizes of excavators.

Doosan Infracore Company

This Korean based company is a big player in the construction manufacturing industry. They design and supply a wide range of construction and mining equipment to different countries across the world.

The company is globally acclaimed for its high powered excavators and mining equipment. Their machines deliver excellent performance and are very easy to use.

Every company has a specific quality that sets them apart from the rest and for Doosan, it’s their crawler excavators.

These excavators are specially used for mass excavation, heavy – lifting, digging and handling scraps for heavy metals. They are packed with an explosive amount of force, have high-performance levels, very fuel-efficient and offer great ease of control.