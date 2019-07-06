Yuvraj makes his expert prediction for India-Srilanka faceoff in World Cup 2019.

Before the face-off between the two rivals from the Indian subcontinent, India- Srilanka at the ongoing World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh picks his top performers from both the countries and creates his own team on BalleBaazi.

From India, Yuvraj chose MS Dhoni, Rohit Shamra and Virat Kohli as the batsmen who Yuvi thinks will outperform during the match. As far as the Indian bowlers from India is concerned, Yuvraj selected JaspritBumrah, Hardik Pandya and YuzvendraChahalto get the maximum number of wickets in the match.

Yuvraj’s list of top batsmen from Srilanka included Angelo Mathews, ThisaraPerera, and KusalMendis. Among the bowlers, he selected Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, and SurangaLakmal.

Yuvraj chose Virat Kohli as the captain of his side hinting that Kohli could have a big game against Srilanka. This while, Yuvraj chose Angelo Mathews as the Vice Captain for the Yuvraj handpicked BalleBaazi.com fantasy side.