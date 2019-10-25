Zebu launches ‘Zebull’, a hybrid mobile app for better trading experience

Zebu Share and Wealth Managements Pvt Ltd, a leading financial services solution provider in India, recently announced the launch of its hybrid mobile application ‘Zebull’ for investments and trading in India. Zebull is a powerful technology platform, which has smart features that help professionals as well as first time or layman traders and get familiar with all the nitty gritty of trading and investment needs.

Zebull app‘s user-friendly interface enables users to navigate through a plethora of options without any difficulties for all types of needs. With ‘One click’ access, users can easily browse the list of stocks, commodities, currencies, ETF and Mutual Funds which makes it easier to choose the suitable facets as per trader’s need and thus enabling them to handle their own trade in the right way with simple and powerful tools.

V Vijayakumar, Founder & CEO, Zebu said, “In the digital era, it has become imperative for all to make use of safe technology to make lives easier. We are happy to announce the launch of Zebull, first in-house built hybrid mobile app for trading in India. At Zebu, we are focused on innovating and building solutions that ensure a seamless digital experience for our customers across the country. Salient features of the new app includes one click access, advanced charting tools, powerful scanners, comprehensive data, insightful workplace and detailed reports.”

Zebu guarantees that their new app is one of the most reliable stock trading apps for both Android & iOS platforms, whilst offering assured security to its investors. With a promise of strong security, the app further facilitates safe fund transfer ensuring that the app users are empowered to handle their money for the optimum utilization of funds. Users can now get the real-time benefits of using this app that makes their financial planning easier on the go.

Zebull App features include:

All features are built with “One click” access

Full day session retention

Swipe through navigation

Easy FNO access and option chain access

One margin for all segments

Flash trade / Quick trade settings based on segment

Global search

Technical chart features

Single click Square-off all position

Single click Cancel All orders

Configurable Index watch

All order types enabled

Zebull trading app provides comprehensive features, which are easy to use and thus the app user can feel confident knowing that he/she can handle the options in their own way.