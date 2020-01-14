DXC Technology Names Global Delivery Head

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that Vinod Bagal, executive vice president, Global Transformation, will also head the company’s Global Delivery function.

Bagal takes on the Delivery role from DXC senior vice president Samson David, who has decided to pursue other opportunities. Bagal will continue to report to company president and CEO Mike Salvino. His appointment is effective immediately.

“The last few years have been a phenomenal journey, and the DXC delivery team has achieved a lot together,” David said. “Now it’s time for me to move on and do something different. Vinod and I have been working closely over the last few months and with his leadership, I am sure that the Delivery organization will reach new heights.”

As DXC’s Delivery head, Bagal will continue to strengthen the company’s end-to-end delivery function, helping to ensure ‘silent running’ of customer operations. He also will focus on delivery excellence and improvements; the introduction of new delivery capabilities; and the use of new technologies, such as DXC BionixTM, to automate delivery processes.

“I want to thank Samson for his leadership and his formative work in standing up DXC’s Delivery organization. We wish him the very best in his next chapter,” Bagal said. “Going forward, I am excited to work closely with the team to take DXC’s Delivery performance to the next level.”

Bagal has a successful record of accomplishment across the consulting and technology services industry, including technology consulting, systems integration, application outsourcing, infrastructure and business process services – with deep expertise leading delivery operations across geographies.

Prior to joining DXC, Bagal spent 25 years in global technology services industry, where he held a series of senior leadership roles, driving transformation at global scale across Application, Infrastructure and Business Operations services.

Bagal holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Mysore University, India, and a master of science degree in engineering management from The George Washington University.