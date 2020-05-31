Vietnam Coach on a Visit to MerPerle Hon Tam Resort on Hon Tam Island

Nha Trang, Vietnam: In a recent public announcement, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort revealed the exciting news that Park Hang-Seo, Vietnam Football Squads Coach, paid a visit to the resort where he took a tour to the amazing mud bath zone and paused his steps along with the rustic bungalows where luxury accommodation was provided to affluent travelers. He also exchanged conversations with the resort management and staff and took some photos with them. He said during the conversation that “I am much excited to indulge in the island’s green nature and clean environment and very impressed with the well-designed cascade (waterfall) and the large swimming pool in the mud bath zone facing the ocean far to the horizon in the Bay.”

“I also have a great interest in the cuisine prepared by the resort, the sea water sports games, and the relaxing accommodation and I will arrange some time to return to this island together with my beloved family in the near future,” he added.

In thanks for a good chance to welcome him on this valuable visit, Mr. Doan Quoc Son, the General Manager of the resort said: “It is a great honor for the team to welcome Master Park Hang-Seo as we can see a bright business future when his fans can support this nice place he used to stop by.”

MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an “oasis” nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.

Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.

At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team is continuously working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care for its guests.