SINGAPORE: On 29 June 2016, WiFi Master Key (https://goo.gl/psLDsg), a free mobile app to grant Internet access, has grown to more than 900 million users, and 520 million monthly active users globally — adding its latest 100 million in three months.

To date, not more than 10 apps have passed the 900 million users milestone. Apps surpassing this milestone besides WiFi Master Key, include apps from Internet giants like Google (YouTube app), Facebook (Facebook app), and Tencent (WeChat app).

According to the 2016 statistics for app downloads published by Tencent, the downloads of WiFi Master Key exceeded that of both QQ and WeChat, making WiFi Master Key the most popular productivity app in China. WiFi Master Key continues to grow across 223 countries and regions — serving 100 million users outside of mainland China in 19 languages.

“It is a good strategy for us to start expanding our reach beyond the Chinese market before the others. We hope to first establish the South-east Asian market with Singapore as the regional hub.”, said Founder and CEO of LinkSure, Mr Danian Chen.

Additionally, according to 2016’s top 20 Internet companies ranking list by iResearch — one of the leading market research companies in China — LinkSure is the number one growing Chinese Internet company with a growth index of 5.2, which is 10% more than the runner-up.

The phenomenal growth of WiFi Master Key is due to its capability to empower anyone to go online via free Internet access, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries. According to statistics from International Telecommunication Union (ITU), only approximately 40%, and less than 15% of the population, respectively, have Internet access.

Going forward, “Big data is the fundamental pillar on which technology companies strive and grow in the mobile Internet era. WiFi Master Key will focus on big data applications and R&D for contextual Wi-Fi usage revolving around our users and their surroundings; helping small businesses and individuals find new opportunities through the accumulation of the big data know-how. In the meantime, WiFi Master Key hopes to partner with more Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) to initiate wide-ranging and impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects, in order to benefit more people,” added Founder and CEO of LinkSure, Mr Danian Chen.

ABOUT WIFI MASTER KEY by en.wifi.com

WiFi Master Key is a free mobile app developed by LinkSure to enable passwordless Internet access. As of June 2016, the app has 900 million users and 520 million monthly active users making it the world’s largest WiFi sharing app. The company holds the record of being one of China’s fastest growing unicorn mobile Internet companies to achieve a billion-dollar valuation in 2015, after closing a $52 million Series A funding.