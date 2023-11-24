Hubus IO – Bridging Businesses and Investors Through Blockchain Financing

London, United Kingdom, November 24, 2023 –Hubus IO, a leading blockchain-based financing platform, is redefining the dynamics of business funding by connecting businesses in need of capital directly with investors. The platform operates on a transparent and decentralized model, offering investors the unique opportunity to choose the businesses they wish to invest in by leasing shares.

At its core, Hubus IO functions as a bridge between businesses seeking financial support and investors exploring opportunities in the small and medium-sized business sectors. The platform leverages blockchain technology to provide a secure, efficient, and transparent environment for financial transactions.

Key Features of Hubus IO:

Direct Investor Choice: Unlike traditional financing models, Hubus IO empowers investors to handpick the businesses they wish to support. Through the leasing of shares, investors can directly contribute to the growth of businesses that align with their interests and values.

Decentralized Financing: The blockchain-based infrastructure ensures decentralization, eliminating the need for intermediaries. This not only enhances security but also streamlines the financing process, reducing complexities and delays.

Transparent Operations: Hubus IO prioritizes transparency in all its operations. Businesses looking for funding and investors interested in leasing shares can access clear and detailed information about each opportunity, enabling informed decision-making.

Security Measures: The platform has implemented robust security measures, including Anti Phishing String and two-factor authentication (2FA) options, to safeguard user accounts and information.

How It Works:

Business Application: Businesses seeking financing submit detailed applications outlining their funding needs and business plans.

Investor Selection: Investors browse through available business opportunities, reviewing essential information such as business plans, financial projections, and expected returns.

Leasing of Shares: Investors lease shares in the chosen businesses, contributing to their capital and earning a share of the profits generated.

Automated Processes: The platform’s smart contracts facilitate automated processes, including profit distribution and contractual obligations, ensuring a seamless experience for both businesses and investors.

Hubus IO is not merely a platform; it’s a facilitator of connections, enabling businesses to thrive and investors to engage in meaningful and impactful ventures. By fostering a direct link between businesses and investors, Hubus IO envisions a financial landscape where collaboration and innovation flourish.