1 million new customers expected to shop from 23 lakh styles at Myntra EORS-19

December being the season for weddings, parties and travel, in addition to winter, EORS will have season’s trendy offerings catering to these themes

400 Myntra Minis with over 75 popular creators are also being planned to inspire the looks of shoppers this much-awaited celebratory season

EORS deliveries are set to be undertaken by a network of thousands of Kirana partners, providing them with an additional source of income

Offers by Participating Banks and payment gateways to add to the joy of shopping

Over 8 million loyal customers of Myntra will have Early Access to EORS offers from 8th December

Bengaluru, December 7, 2023: The 19th edition of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS), one of India’s largest fashion shopping extravaganza, is set to return just in time for the wedding, party, and holiday season to captivate the millions of fashion-forward shoppers across the country. The event is geared to commence on the 9th of December, with Early Access for Myntra Insiders (members of Myntra’s coveted loyalty program) starting on the 8th of December. Featuring over 23 lakh products across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle from over 6000 renowned international, domestic, and D2C brands, this edition promises a heightened shopping experience on an unparalleled scale.

Myntra Creator Fest returns on December 7th as a prelude to EORS-19, featuring prominent fashion and beauty creators and celebrities like Kusha Kapila, Orry, Dolly Singh, Bhuvan Bam, and others. The event will also witness the debut of the Myntra Glammys awards ceremony, where sought-after creators from across the creator ecosystem will be recognized for their compelling and unmatched content contributions. EORS-19’s exciting offers will be innovatively showcased at the event to build top-of-mind recall with the trendsetters in attendance, with the event also being live-streamed on the Myntra app for a sneak peek into 2024’s fashion, beauty, and lifestyle trends.

What should shoppers look out for?

The categories that are anticipated to garner increased attention from consumers during EORS 19 include Men’s Casual Wear, Men’s and women’s Ethnic, Women’s Western Wear, Beauty, and Personal Care, Watches and Wearables, Winter Essentials, Accessories, Sports footwear, and Kids Wear. Several brands that are expected to witness high traction include H&M, Nike, Adidas, MAC, Jack & Jones, Levi’s, Lakme, Rare Rabbit, Puma, Boat, Wildcraft, Maybelline, OnePlus, Mango, Forever 21, and Roadster, among others.

Wedding: With the onset of the wedding season, the platform has elevated its wedding offerings, with dreamy collections from top designer brands like Masaba, Tarun Tahiliani, Twamev, and more. Top fashion trends for various occasions including haldi, sangeet, cocktail parties, and bachelorettes are sure to make shoppers’ pictures gram-worthy. Some of the in-trend styles of the wedding season selection, which has ~2 lakh styles for women, include Printed Fusion Lehengas, Pastel Lehengas, Ready to wear Sarees, Layered co-ords, etc. Shoppers can look forward to accessing a wide range of a whopping 4.5 lakh+ styles in the Indian wear category on Myntra, from brands such as Anouk, Biba, W, and designer labels like Koskii and Suta. Shoppers can complete their wedding looks with the newly launched handbags from Victoria’s Secret, in addition to collections from brands like Aldo, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Karl Lagerfeld, among others.

Travel: As people look forward to the upcoming holiday season, they can don a stylish look not just with in-trend attires, but also with the numerous fashionable trolleys and travel accessories, including, bags & backpacks and pouches and slay in their ‘airport looks’. To cater to the rise in demand for travel gear Myntra has scaled its luggage, travel and accessories offerings this year with 2000+ new and trendy collections from leading international, homegrown and D2C brands with premium selections from brands including Mokabara, Tommy Hilfiger, and Delsey, among others.

Winter: For those looking to take their Winter fashion game a notch higher, the selection will have styles that are just beyond Winter essentials. Myntra customers for the first time will be delighted by 2000+ Shawl options, and coats, in addition to velvet attires with Indian designs that can also be added to the wedding ensembles. Myntra Rising STARS, the platform’s D2C proposition, has a compelling winter collection from brands including Rare Rabbit, Snitch, Powerlook, and Rust orange, among others. The home category of Myntra has over 5000 high-fashion quilts to beat the winters.

Party: Shoppers looking to explore style options for December parties, the EORS 19 promises to offer 90,000+ styles from 500+ leading brands like Tokyo Talkies, Hersheinbox, Lulu & Sky, StyleCast, Street 9, Bonkers, Bewakoof and Powerlook, among others as part of FWD. GenZ-led fashion trends becoming popular for the year-end parties include Sequined Dresses, Velvet Co-ords, and Satin Shirts. For those looking to decorate their homes for Christmas parties, Myntra’s home category has introduced premium decor including different types of trees and reindeer.

EORS-19 will feature a thriving watches and wearables category, perfect for wedding season gifts. With over 20,000 products from 300+ global, domestic, and fashion brands like CK, Hugo Boss, Fossil, and Titan, the event offers diverse choices. Renowned wearable brands like OnePlus, Bose, Nothing, and Boat will also showcase their selections, providing customers with attractive deals on trendy styles. Premium collections from brands including Armani Exchange, Michael Kors, Lacoste, and Titan among others will be available for shoppers.

Talking about the 19th edition of the EORS, Neha Wali, Head of Growth and Revenue, Myntra, said, “The enduring popularity of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale continually inspires us to innovate for our customers, who eagerly look forward to elevating their style quotient with each edition of EORS. In our endeavor to provide an enriching shopping experience to India’s trend-first customers, EORS 19 will bring a top-notch selection to cater to the demands of the shoppers. With ~1 million new customers expected to visit the platform during this shopping extravaganza, the event will see great offerings by brands across categories including, Indian wear, Beauty, Travel, Footwear, Home and Western wear, including Party are sure to add delight to customers’ shopping experience.”

The differentiated shopping experience of Beauty and Personal Care products During EORS-19 the beauty and personal care category will feature 90,000+ products from 1500+ global, domestic, and D2C brands like Lakme, MAC, Clinique, and Dyson. Myntra Beauty has expanded its offerings by over 4 times since 2020, introducing 50+ international brands including NYX, Olaplex, Peripera, and Missha. The selection is designed to cater to specific consumer needs and niche preferences while continuing to attract interest from both metropolitan and non-

metropolitan areas.

From the Myntra Rising STARS stable:

Discerning customers with distinct tastes for fashion appreciate and value collections from Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands. This EORS will see a curated selection of 1.6 lakh styles from 200+ homegrown D2C brands including Rare Rabbit, Damensch, Suta, and more, with each having a unique value proposition in both mass premium and premium segments.

Unique offers for customers:

Early Access to the event along with many perks for the over 8 million Myntra Insiders on December 8, 2023.

Myntra Insiders will be given additional incentives

Grand Opening offers that will be valid from midnight to 2 am on December 9, 2023

Delightful offers running at every hour

Special offers for midnight shoppers (12 am-7 am) on select categories every day

Daily limited-time deals throughout the day for the best value in Deal O’ Clock, Happy Hour, jackpot deals and more

Bank offers that customers can avail during EORS 19*:

ICICI Bank: 10% Instant Discount* on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

Kotak Bank: 10% Instant Discount* on Kotak Credit and Debit Cards.

CRED as UPI partner, Simpl as BNPL partner, Paytm as Wallet partner; Get Assured

Cashback*

*(TnC)

This EORS, to inspire the looks of shoppers with the latest in-demand fashion and beauty trends, 400 Myntra Minis are being planned with 75+ popular creators including the likes of Ashima Makhija, Yash Katyal, Varun Verma, Cherry Jain, and Samidha Singh, among others.

Last-mile delivery

Myntra’s vast network of thousands of delivery partners will cater to 19000 pin codes serving as an important part of ensuring smooth and effective delivery to the customers. Under this symbiotic model, the Kirana partners get an additional source of income, owing to the increased scale of orders during EORS. Myntra will also efficiently utilize all its Forward Distribution Centres (FDCs) for a smoother, hassle-free delivery process during and after EORS.