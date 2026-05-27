4-Day Workshop on Public Speaking

Public speaking is a skill, not a talent. It can be learned easily: Public Speaking expert

Hyderabad, May 27….…… Media Junction, a specialist school for Public Speaking, announced its latest batch of a Four-Day Workshop on Effective Public Speaking. The four-day session will be held from May 28 to 31st, from 6 pm to 9.30 pm, at the Premises of Media Junction, Ground Floor 4A, Parthani Towers, Golconda Cross Roads, Musheerabad, Hyderabad.

Public speaking enthusiasts and communications practitioner D. Ramchandram will conduct the Workshop.

Media Junction has pioneered this exclusive workshop on the subject uninterruptedly for the past 22 years. The workshop is targeted at politicians, businessmen, startup leaders, corporate executives, professionals such as lawyers, doctors, Salespeople, marketing professionals, teaching professionals, IT professionals, and everybody.

For many, “Mike is a bomb”, informs D. Ramchandram, the public speaking trainer. And they continue to suffer throughout their life. Thankfully, there is a solution to this problem. Everybody can speak well with a little bit of instruction and guidance. Anyone can master public speaking, added Ram, who has hundreds of workshops to his credit.

“Public speaking is a skill, not a talent”. It can be easily acquired. Please don’t assume that you need to be born a natural public speaker. It is a learnable skill. You need this skill to promote your business/profession to customers and investors. You can’t outsource public speaking; as an entrepreneur, it’s up to you to be the face of your business. Speakers are leaders, and leaders are speakers.

Media Junction gives you the guarantee that you will be able to speak confidently in four days. Give me the dumbest man/woman in the world, we can make him or her “say what he or she wants to say”, informs Kalpana, Director of Media Junction.

The workshop teaches the art of Speech Making, Writing, Body Language, Impromptu Speeches, Humorous Speeches, Content Management for Speech Preparation, and many other relevant subjects.

Only 15 participants are allowed in a batch.