Mohan Charan Majhi Conducts High-Level Review of Law and Order Situation Across Odisha, Emphasizing Public Safety and Effective Policing

Bhubaneswar, May 27: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the overall law and order situation in the state.

Despite it being a holiday, the Chief Minister visited the office and conducted a high-level review meeting.

Detailed discussions were held regarding the present law and order scenario and the progress of industrial development in Odisha.

Director General of Police (DGP), Home Secretary, and the Chief Minister’s Advisor were present during the meeting.

The review focused on strengthening public safety, improving policing efficiency, and ensuring a peaceful environment for rapid industrial growth in the state. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining strict law enforcement and effective coordination among administrative departments.

Officials also discussed measures to enhance security arrangements, accelerate development activities, and build investor confidence across Odisha. The meeting reflected the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and good governance throughout the state.