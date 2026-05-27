Nityananda Gond Participates in Launch of District-Level Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan in Nabarangpur as First Phase Concludes Successfully

Bhubaneswar, May 27: Nityananda Gond Participates the district-level Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan has commenced in Nabarangpur. The first phase meeting of this training campaign concluded successfully. The program moved forward in the gracious presence of senior leaders and speakers, including Lata Usendi, Co-Incharge of Bharatiya Janata Party, Odisha, and State Vice-President Ramesh Chandra Sahu.

The main objectives of the BJP training camp are to build skilled party workers, remain continuously connected with the public through an independent working system, and reach every individual to serve them. The core ideology of our party is the philosophy of “Integral Humanism” (“Ekatma Manav Darshan”).