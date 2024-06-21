4 Must-invest Watchphones for Kids&HasTag39; Safety and Connectivity

Amidst the growing concern for child safety in our hectic world, where parents feel pressured to be flawless multitaskers, watchphones designed for kids emerge as a beacon of hope. These innovative gadgets not only track your child’s whereabouts but also monitor their health and enable seamless communication.

Let’s explore the top four picks, each crafted to cater to the diverse needs of today’s families.

  1. imoo Z7 Watchphone: First Phone for kids with well-being monitoring

More than just a communication device, the Z7 keeps a vigilant eye on your child’s well-being, all while boasting a sleek design and robust features tailored to a child’s active carefree lifestyle.

Features:

Display 1.3″ display
Camera 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera with Sapphire Crystal protection
PPG Monitor PPG health monitoring, including heart rate, SPO2 and body temperature tracking
Mood Recognition Using Advanced AI-intelligent algorithm
Activity Tracker step tracking, activities engaged in walking, swimming, skipping and calories burned
GPS Tracking GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, and Galileo satellite systems. + 14-day history
Two-way calling 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, Audio-video Calling
Undisturbed Learning Class Mode and stranger call rejection for added safety
Battery & Backup 740mAh
Water Resistance IPX8 water resistance
Colours Available in Blue and Pink colors

  1. Noise Scout Kids Watchphone

Introducing the Noise Scout Watchphone – the ultimate guardian for kids, prioritizing activity tracking and real-time location tracking for seamless peace of mind.

Features:

Display 3.55cm (1.4’’) LCD
Camera 2MP
Activity Tracker step tracking, distance travelled and calories burned
GPS Tracking Real-time location tracking
Two-way calling 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Audio-video Calling
Undisturbed learning School Mode
Battery 680 mAh
Water Resistance IPX68 rated
Colours Twinkle Purple, Ninja Green & Racing Black colours

  1. WatchOut Wearables Next-Gen Kids Watchphone

The WatchOut Next-Gen Kids Watchphone introduces music to children in a whole new way. Not only does it offer music playback, but it also includes the standard features found in other kids’ watchphones, making it perfect for introducing music to children during their developmental years. Additionally, it stands out as the first watch phone in its category to boast a sleek round design.

Features:

Display 1.3″ TFT Full Round Screen with Capacitive Touch
Camera 2MP front camera
Activity Tracker Step Counter
GPS Tracking GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS , LBS tracking
Two-way calling 4G Connectivity, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, Audio-Video calling
Undisturbed learning Class Mode
Battery 580mAh battery
Water Resistance Splash Proof
Colours  Black, Blue and Purple Colours
  1. imoo Z1 Watchphone: First Phone for Kids

The imoo Z1 Watchphone is the perfect first phone for kids, featuring a sturdy and durable design with a compact face and simplified functions. It’s tailored for children from the moment they start venturing out on their own, like their first day of school. With voice chats, accurate GPS tracking, and two-way calling, parents can confidently allow their children to take their initial steps towards independence. This watchphone ensures connectivity and safety for kids with its robust features.

Features:

Display 1.3 inches IPS Screen
Camera Built-in 2MP Wide Angle Camera
Activity Tracker Step Count, Accelerometer,
GPS Tracking GPS, GLONASS, wi-fi , LBS
Two-way calling 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Audio-video calling
Undisturbed Learning Class mode and stranger call rejection
Battery 740mAh
Water Resistance IPX8
Colors Grapefruit Red and Bamboo Green colours

