5 Best Places You Can Explore in Kashmir

Jan 6: Kashmir, a crown jewel of India, is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. Choosing the “best” places to explore in this paradise is subjective, but here are 5 stunning destinations that are sure to leave you mesmerized

1. Srinagar: The capital city of Kashmir, Srinagar is famous for its Dal Lake, where you can enjoy a shikara ride or a houseboat stay. You can also visit the Mughal Gardens, the Shankaracharya temple, the Hazratbal shrine, and the Jama Masjid. Srinagar is also a good base to explore nearby attractions like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam.

2. Gulmarg: Known as the “Meadow of Flowers”, Gulmarg is a hill station and a ski resort in winter. You can enjoy the panoramic views of the snow-capped mountains, take a gondola ride to the highest ski point in Asia, or indulge in some adventure sports like skiing, snowboarding, and sledding.

3. Pahalgam: Another hill station and a popular film shooting location, Pahalgam is located on the banks of the Lidder River. You can relax in the serene surroundings, go trekking, fishing, or rafting, or visit nearby attractions like Betaab Valley, Aru Valley, and Chandanwari.

4. Leh: The largest town and the capital of Ladakh, Leh is a high-altitude desert with stunning landscapes and a rich Buddhist culture. You can visit the ancient monasteries, palaces, and museums, explore the local markets and cuisine, or take a day trip to Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, or Khardung La Pass.

5. Sonamarg: The “Meadow of Gold,” Sonamarg is a picturesque valley dotted with wildflowers, glaciers, and waterfalls. Take a pony ride to the enchanting Thajiwas Glacier, or hike to Vishnusar Lake, known for its emerald green waters. Visit the Kheer Bhawani Temple, a Hindu and Muslim pilgrimage site, or simply relax and soak in the breathtaking scenery.

By

Sujata Muguda

Shreyas WebMedia Solutions