Mumbai, July 11, 2024: The country’s largest low-income housing finance company (HFC), Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) has selected SGA PR, India’s fastest growing mid-size communications consultancy, as its integrated communications partner. SGA PR won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch, which saw participation from leading PR agencies in the country. SGA PR will work with AHFL to build a comprehensive programme across brand communications, media relations, capital market PR and digital assets.

AHFL is committed to making the dream of home ownership come true for low and middle-income segment. The HFC with the largest AUM in the sector aims to strengthen its market position by building a deep connection with its customers, engaging them through a personalized approach to storytelling and creating brand experiences at touchpoints that are relatable to the community.

The goal requires AHFL to win the trust of its customers in an extremely competitive market of home loans which has the entire spectrum of national and regional players. SGA PR’s unique proposition to capture the heart and mind of the customers in every aspect of lives through bespoke experiences stood out as the winning idea.