International SOS opens new office in New Delhi

Mumbai, 02 December – In an exciting move that marks a significant milestone for International SOS India, the leading global health and security services company, unveiled its brand new office and assistance center in New Delhi. The new office, strategically located at the heart of Jasola, is set to serve as a hub for International SOS India’s continued growth and expansion. The new facility is specially designed to support the International SOS client-centric approach, helping companies and governments mitigate medical and security risks faced by their employees deployed abroad.

The site will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing fully integrated medical and security services and assistance to clients around the world. This center will complement their already existing offices in India and will take the overall employee strength to 500+ for the International SOS group of companies.

Mr Jing Tan, Regional General Manager & Director, of Southeast Asia at International SOS, said “International SOS’s expanded presence reflects the capital’s position as a major hub for business served by a strong and growing services sector. India continues to attract inward investment from around the world and International SOS’s new office is a further testament to India’s growing position in the global marketplace. As we celebrate our 25 years of service in India, this office signifies not only our presence in this vibrant city but also our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration among our talented team.”

India is a key location for International SOS, as it is the selected base of many client organizations. It is a strategic base from which to recruit a diverse and skilled pool of specialists, as an increasing number of medical and security teams are needed to help client businesses proactively assess and manage the risks that their global workforce faces. India is also a Centre of Excellence (COE) internally for certain functions in the International SOS Group and also serves as the headquarters for the Indian Subcontinent.

Mr Neeraj Balani, Managing Director, International SOS, India, commented “Increasing globalization has enabled many Indian organizations to send employees abroad, often to challenging locations. Indian organizations are also more aware of their duty of care responsibilities. We are investing in this new office and assistance center to further extend our ability to proactively manage the risks faced by our clients’ globally deployed and local employees.

Our robust growth from 100 colleagues to over 500 within the International SOS group of companies over the last five years stands as a testament to the escalating demand for our services in the country. International SOS’ India Assistance Center is a global hub for coordinating medical, security, and travel advice services across time zones and regions. It is also a key lead center for integrated medical and security crisis response when employees of our customers are faced with medical or security incidents including health issues, accidents, political unrest, natural disasters or pandemics, while at work. The India team is very experienced in carrying out thousands of interventions and evacuations each year. With this new office launch, International SOS India is poised to embrace the future with confidence, armed with an exceptional team, a commitment to innovation, and the drive to ensure the health and well-being of organizations in the nation.