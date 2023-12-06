AArete Joins Snowflake Partner Network

CHICAGO – (Dec. 6, 2023) – AArete, a leading global management and technology consulting firm, today announced that it has joined the Snowflake Partner Network. As a Select tier services partner, AArete will accelerate the digital transformation of joint customers, who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

“AArete has deep expertise in the financial services and healthcare sectors, so we’re uniquely positioned to help clients realize​​ the full potential of their Snowflake data,” said John Carey, managing director of AArete’s Digital & Technology Solutions group. “Whether you’re just getting started with Snowflake or are a mature user, we’ve built a large, dedicated Snowflake practice to empower your organization, monetize your data, and seamlessly transform the way data works for you.”

In financial services, AArete’s Snowflake consulting services can help optimize banking customer experiences, create internally managed and centralized market data systems, and future-proof operations from open banking to high-speed payment processing. AArete’s core offerings include payment processing, credit risk decisioning, real-time data solutions, and valuations for M&A.

In healthcare, AArete can assist in addressing customer health plans’ data challenges such as member analytics, provider data management, payment integrity, cost of care, claims processing, and prior authorization analytics. AArete’s Snowflake consultants can build solutions that improve holistic claims payment data analysis and member experience while reducing IT expenditures.

For financial services and healthcare clients, faster data processing also offers cybersecurity benefits by enabling earlier detection of fraudulent transactions. This elevates customer or member experiences with increased financial protection while reducing financial risks for financial and healthcare organizations. Across both industries, AArete specializes in data-driven strategies, leveraging its unique access to market intelligence to design and implement client solutions from start to finish, and guaranteeing an ROI on its engagements.

As part of its new Snowflake practice, AArete has launched SnoCast™, the highest-performing data connector on the market that integrates Snowflake with another AArete technology partner, Hazelcast.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, AArete is ranked 15th in The Consulting Report’s Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2023 and is among Forbes World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2023.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.