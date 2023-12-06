Empowering Bharat: TiE Bangalore and Algorand Foundation Unite for Web 3.0 Advancements

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore and the Algorand Foundation have announced a joint initiative aimed at decentralizing the web and advancing the Semantic Web of Things. This partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations to further the reach and impact of blockchain initiatives in India.

The partnership aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and networking platforms among startups, investors, and industry experts across Blockchain, Web 3.0, and verticals through webinars and in-person events. It also seeks to create opportunities for startups & enterprises focusing on Web 3.0 & Blockchain technology to get access to hands-on workshops as well as Thought- leadership reports. The joint initiative also intends to create academia-industry connections & assist focused startups.

TiE Bangalore, with its experience in incubation and entrepreneurship promotion, has an established platform to engage startups, entrepreneurs, students, and professionals. Leveraging TiE’s network combined with Algorand’s blockchain operations can further the reach and impact of blockchain initiatives.