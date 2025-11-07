Abhibus Grand Winter Bus Sale is LIVE: Get Up to 50percent off and a Chance to Win a Car, iPhones, Gold Coins & more

Mumbai, 07th November 2025: AbhiBus (ixigo’s bus business), one of India’s leading online bus ticketing platforms, has announced its biggest travel sale of the season, The Grand Winter Bus Sale. This grand sale, live from 3rd November till 31st December 2025, offers travellers up to 50% off bus tickets and a chance to win exciting prizes. The offer is open to both new and existing users across India and is live pan-India for a limited period. Travellers can participate by booking their tickets on the AbhiBus app or website and make every journey a grand win.

The campaign brings together unbeatable savings and thrilling giveaways for travellers. Participants can win a Mahindra Scorpio as the grand prize, an iPhone 17 Pro every month, PlayStation 5 and Gold Coins every week, and ixigo flight and hotel vouchers worth ₹5,000 every day. In addition to these exciting prizes, every booking on AbhiBus ensures guaranteed rewards such as 15% off on hotels and flights on ixigo, along with Zomato Gold, Lenskart memberships & other exciting deals. Customers can unlock these exclusive benefits using two special promo codes – GRANDSALE for up to 50% off on bus tickets, and GRANDWIN for a chance to win these exciting prizes.

Speaking on the sale, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, “With the Grand Winter Bus Sale, we wanted to make travel irresistible. Customers can save big and win bigger – it’s not just about discounts, it’s about creating joy, excitement, and real rewards for every traveller. For us, this isn’t just a seasonal offer, it’s a way to thank millions of AbhiBus users who’ve trusted us for safe, comfortable journeys throughout the year. By blending great value with grand prizes, we’re turning every bus ticket booking into a celebration, a reason to smile before the journey even begins.”

AbhiBus has grown to become one of India’s most trusted platforms for seamless bus travel, connecting millions of passengers to thousands of routes across the country. With innovative features, affordable fares, and reliable service, AbhiBus continues to make intercity travel easier and more rewarding for users.