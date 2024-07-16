ABND Wraps Up This Year’s ‘Emerging Brand Practitioners Program’

Mumbai, 16th July 2024: ABND, one of the well-established branding agencies in the industry, has wrapped up the 4th year of its Emerging Brand Practitioners Program. The program recruits and mentors talented interns from top management and design schools, focusing on developing their strategic and visual arts skills to prepare them for real-world challenges.

The agency, started by Kunal Vora in 2010, has this year hired interns from leading colleges such as Savannah College of Art and Design, Georgia, USA; École Intuit Lab, India; Parsons School of Design, New York, USA; IIT Hyderabad; ATLAS SkillTech University; and Sophia Polytechnic in Mumbai for their Emerging Brand Practitioners Program.

Launched in 2020, the agency has worked with over 50 students and trained them to become brand experts with immense guidance and supervision. The program is a 2-to-6-month program covering building brands from scratch, market research, and strategic solutions for challenges brands face in the marketplace. ABND accepts interns in two batches: Summer and Winter.

This year, due to the increased number of applications, they hired two summer cohorts.