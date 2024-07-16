E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati and Simplilearn Launch Data Analytics & AI Program for $4.4 Trillion Market

Bangalore, 16 July 2024: IIT Guwahati, one of the renowned Indian universities, announced the launch of a specialized Professional Certificate Program in Data Analytics & Generative AI in collaboration with the world’s leading online bootcamp provider for digital skills, Simplilearn. The E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati designed this innovative program to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in data analytics and emerging technologies across industries worldwide. Recognized as one of the top engineering schools in India, IIT Guwahati consistently maintained a top 7 ranking in the Engineering category of the NIRF rankings from 2019 to 2023 and is positioned among the world’s best universities for the study of Data Science by the QS World University Rankings.

By 2030, the big data and analytics market is expected to reach $4.4 trillion, highlighting a significant growth from today’s $665.7 billion. At the same time, the generative AI market is estimated to grow rapidly to $667.9 billion, increasing by 47.5% annually. This growth showcases the expanding opportunities in data analytics, which is anticipated to maintain a CAGR of 27.6% from 2023 to 2030. In India, data analytics professionals earn an average annual salary of ₹9,57,470, reflecting the importance and value of skilled professionals in this rapidly evolving field.

Learners of the program will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum delivered through live online classes by industry experts and interactive masterclasses by IIT Guwahati faculty and IBM experts. The program features over 25 hands-on projects, a campus immersion experience at IIT Guwahati, exclusive hackathons, and ask-me-anything sessions hosted by IBM. Additionally, participants will be able to earn an ‘Executive Alumni Status’ from the E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati and benefit from Simplilearn’s JobAssist service, which will help them get noticed by top hiring companies.

Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree with an average of 50% or higher marks. While prior work experience is encouraged, it is not mandatory. Additionally, applicants do not need prior coding experience or specific technology know-how to apply for the program. The application process is designed to accommodate individuals from diverse educational and professional backgrounds, aiming to equip them with essential skills in data analytics and generative AI.

Upon program completion, participants will receive certificates from the E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, and IBM for specific courses and Simplilearn for individual modules completed, enhancing their credibility and expertise in the field.