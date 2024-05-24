Abraham & Thakore unveil flagship store in Defence Colony, Delhi

The designer trio is pleased to announce their newest store in the buzz-worthy Defence Colony, New Delhi

In a quiet lane of Defence Colony, New Delhi, stands the latest flagship store from Abraham & Thakore. A contemporary space that transcends retail, the store is at once a sanctuary for timeless design and a touchstone for handcrafted luxury. Enclosed within a space measuring two thousand square feet lie the brand’s countless expressions and explorations of Indian craft.

David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli—the creators of the label—have worked for decades to create a narrative for Indian couture that weaves in the subcontinent’s vast crafting traditions.

“This flagship store is more than just a retail space—it’s a celebration of our legacy,” adds Designer Rakesh Thakore. “Here, patrons will not only discover our latest collections but also immerse themselves in the essence of our brand—a true embodiment of our vision for modern luxury.”

Built in collaboration with Studio Organon, the store’s aesthetic blends contemporary design with a reverence for Indian artistic traditions, reflecting the label’s ethos. A palette of neutral tones accentuated by marble details creates a space that exudes both minimalism and sophistication.

The terrazzo floor serves as a visual tribute to the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship, communicating this commitment through bold graphic elements. Saurabh Dakshini, Founder of Studio Organon, draws inspiration from Abraham & Thakore creations to ensure consistency across all retail spaces.

“We are beyond thrilled to unveil our flagship store in Defence Colony,” exclaims Designer David Abraham. “This isn’t just a store; it’s a culmination of our lifelong dedication to the art of design—a breakthrough moment for us as we continue to push the boundaries of minimalism.”

The launch of Abraham & Thakore’s new store also coincides with the release of the brand’s latest collections across Home and Apparel.