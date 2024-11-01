Adani Enterprises Ltd. Q2FY25 Result First Cut – Emerging core infra business making significant strides in its operational performance

by Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox

The company reported a revenue increase of 15.7% YoY / down 11.2% QoQ to Rs. 22,608 crores in Q2FY25, owing to strong operational performance in emerging core infra businesses under the company’s incubation pipeline.

EBITDA increased 55.0% YoY / up 1.6% QoQ to Rs. 3,766 crores in Q2FY25, on the back of robust operational performance. EBITDA margin stood at 16.7% (up 422 bps YoY / up 211 bps QoQ) in Q2FY25.

Profit after Tax stood at Rs. 1,989 crores (up 496.8% YoY / up 12.2% QoQ) in Q2FY25. The PAT margin stood at 8.8% (up 184 bps QoQ) in Q2FY25.

Adani New Industries saw over 2 GW in solar module sales in six months, with exports up 64% and domestic sales up 139% year-over-year, improving EBITDA through efficient, integrated production. In wind turbine manufacturing, 5.2 MW and 3.0 MW WTGs using ANIL blades were RLMM-listed, and a 3.3 MW WTG received its final type certificate. The company also reached its 300th blade production milestone.

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) achieved key milestones this quarter. Navi Mumbai International Airport welcomed its first IAF aircraft, and across its network, AAHL added 6 new routes, 6 new airlines, and 13 new flights. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was also awarded Level 2 in ACI’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme, reflecting ongoing improvements in customer satisfaction.