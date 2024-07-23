Adani Wilmar’s MonsoonWithFortune campaign gets an innovative billboard with a pakoda-in-the rain twist

Mumbai July 23, 2024: The onset of rain has inspired Adani Wilmar, India’s leading FMCG brand, to give an immersive, 3D twist to the newly launched #MonsoonWithFortune campaign. Crafted around its premier edible offering, Fortune Soyabean Oil, the brand synonymous with quality and taste, is all set to welcome the monsoon season with a revolutionary new campaign.

Building on the inherent joy of indulging in pakodas during rainy days, Fortune has installed innovative hoardings across key locations in Lucknow and Kolkata. These hoardings feature a unique mechanism that transforms an empty plate into a mouthwatering platter of pakodas with the falling of the rains.

The eye-catching, bright yellow-and-green hoarding features an empty plate with the words, ‘Baarish Ka Intezaar’ (waiting for the rains) which instantly changes to ‘Pakode Hain Tayaar’ (pakodas are ready) with the pouring of the rains. It perfectly encapsulates the anticipation and excitement associated with the monsoon. This dynamic, interactive display is sure to garner attention and bring a smile to those passing by the hoarding.

To further amplify the monsoon mood, Fortune has also launched a heartwarming TVC, capturing the essence of the season. The TVC, featuring the catchy tagline – ‘Yeh baarish phir se aayi hai, saath apne pakode ka mausam laayi hai’ (this rain has returned, bringing with it the much-loved season of pakodas), focuses on the shared experience of enjoying pakodas made by our mothers during the rainy season.

Mr. Mukesh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Adani Wilmar, said, “This innovative campaign is our way of celebrating the joy of monsoon and connecting with our consumers on a deeper level. We believe this creative approach will resonate with our audience and reinforce Fortune’s position as a brand that understands and embraces the traditions and flavours of Indian households.”

As part of the campaign, Fortune is offering an irresistible deal: Buy 5-litres of Fortune Soyabean Oil and get 400-gms of Fortune Besan absolutely free! This special offer is valid for a limited period and is a perfect opportunity to stock up on the essential ingredients for delicious pakodas.

With its innovative hoarding campaign and captivating TVC, Fortune is set to make this monsoon season truly memorable. Get ready to experience the joy of the season with Fortune Soyabean Oil and make your pakodas even more delicious!