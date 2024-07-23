Post Budget 2024 Quote on the Climate and Energy Sectors in India

Dr. Miniya Chatterji, Founding Director, Anant School for Climate Action, and CEO, Sustain Labs Paris

“The government has laid its focus on energy security as one of the pillars in the Union Budget 2024. The new policy document on India’s energy future is much awaited, and I expect it to include the plans to achieve rooftop solarisation, enhancing electric vehicle infrastructure, and promoting biodegradable polymers & bioplastics – as was announced in the interim budget in February. I also look forward to the government’s focus on developing indigenous energy technologies and building local capabilities amongst micro and small industries in energy production and management. On that note, the provision of financial support to micro and small industries for shifting to cleaner forms of energy is also a commendable move by the government. Another good move is the exemption of custom duty on capital goods for manufacturing of solar cells and panels. A taxonomy for climate finance, as planned by the government, will help improve the availability of funds for adapting to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Under urban development, the budget also talks about promoting water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management projects and services for 100 large cities in India. This will set a benchmark for water and waste management practices which can then expand to tier-2 and tier-3 cities eventually.”