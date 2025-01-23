Adani Wilmar’s New Integrated Food Plant in Haryana Set to Transform Local Economy

23rd January 2025: Adani Wilmar Limited, one of India’s largest Foods FMCG companies, marked a significant milestone with the commencement of operations at its integrated food processing plant in Gohana, Dist. Sonepat, State Haryana. The inauguration was celebrated with the first dispatch of 100 metric tonnes of rice.

This food complex is one of the largest in the country built with a capital outlay of ₹1,298 crore coming from IPO proceeds. The plant is poised to become a major economic catalyst for the region, with projections to generate 2000 jobs through direct and indirect employment.

Adani Wilmar’s largest greenfield project – an expansive integrated food complex – is progressing steadily, bringing vision to life: till date over, 10,000 MT of steel structure, 7,500 MT of Tor steel, and 100,000 cement bags have been utilized, marking significant milestones in this ambitious endeavor. The project required, consumed extensive engineering efforts in planning, design, and execution, laying the groundwork for a transformative infrastructure set to revolutionize food production.

Commenting on this landmark achievement, Mr. Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar Limited, said, “The commencement of our Gohana plant represents a significant step forward in our commitment to India’s food security and economic growth. This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies our mission to support a healthy growing nation by bringing advanced technology and world-class infrastructure to ensure citizens have access to the best quality branded staple foods. We have a central audit system which ensures quality checks. We ensure that all our specifications meet FSSAI requirements and that all our plants follow the American Institute of Bakers standard which has over 280 points on which audit is done. All our endeavors are towards delivering the best quality food products to people. Beyond enhancing our production capabilities, this plant will create substantial employment opportunities, driving socio-economic development and empowering communities to thrive.”

The facility, meticulously designed by Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (L&T), spans across 85 acres and is equipped with advanced technology to produce a comprehensive range of food products. With a total annual production capacity of 627,000 MT, the plant will manufacture 4,50,000 MT of food products including rice, wheat flour, suji, rawa, and maida, along with 2,00,000 MT of edible oils such as mustard oil, rice bran oil, and cottonseed oil, apart from Mustard DOC and Ricebran DOC for animal feed.

Pawan Kumar Jaitly, Global Delivery Head-FMCG, Plant Engineering, Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS), said, “The integrated facility demonstrates L&T’s expertise in building world-class food processing infrastructure. The 85-acre plant incorporates construction technologies and sustainable design principles, setting new benchmarks in the industry. We’re proud to have delivered this project that will significantly boost India’s food processing capabilities.”

The integrated facility is equipped with specialized processing units crafted by global technology leaders. The Satake Corporation developed the state-of-the-art rice processing unit, ensuring top quality and efficiency, while Bühler Group designed the advanced 350 TPD wheat processing unit, including a 200 TPD whole wheat atta line, delivering superior flour production with optimal extraction and nutritional value. We’ve also partnered with Alfa Laval India, Mactek Solutions, and Kirby Building Systems for advanced engineering systems and their expertise in sustainable structural designs.

The plant incorporates several sustainable and energy-efficient technologies to minimize its environmental impact. It will utilize biomass fuel (rice husk) and features a rainwater harvesting system compliant with Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) norms. Rooftop solar panels with a capacity to generate 5.6 MW of electricity is in the process of getting installed, along with a zero-liquid discharge system to prevent any water discharge into the local vicinity. Additionally, the plant houses a co-gen plant (steam turbine) capable of generating 3.2 MW of electricity, ensuring a balanced approach to energy generation.

This strategic investment aligns with Adani Wilmar’s vision of strengthening India’s food processing capabilities while contributing to local economic development. The plant’s location in Haryana’s agricultural heartland ensures ready access to raw materials while providing farmers with a direct market for their produce.