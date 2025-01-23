Luxury, Elevated Where Time Well Spent Reaches New Heights

India, 23rd January 2025: RedBeryl™, a premier luxury lifestyle management company, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Kirchhofer, Switzerland’s iconic retail destination offering unparalleled Swiss shopping experiences. This collaboration will grant RedBeryl™ Members privileged access to Kirchhofer’s exquisite range of luxury watches, high-end cosmetics, leather goods, souvenirs, and more—all set amidst the breathtaking Swiss landscapes of Interlaken, Grindelwald, and Jungfraujoch.

Kirchhofer, renowned for housing the world’s largest selection of Swiss watch brands and operating the highest luxury retail store at Jungfraujoch, is celebrated for delivering an unmatched blend of authenticity, exclusivity, and sophistication. This partnership aligns with RedBeryl™’s commitment to offering Members access to extraordinary, curated experiences that transcend traditional luxury.

Manoj Adlakha, Founder & CEO, RedBeryl™, shared, “At RedBeryl™, we are constantly innovating to enhance the luxury experiences of our Members. This collaboration with Kirchhofer opens doors to an iconic retail experience for our Indian travelers. Together, we aim to redefine how luxury is accessed and enjoyed, ensuring our Members experience the very best the world has to offer.” Stephane Linder, CEO, Kirchhofer, remarked, “India’s outbound travel market represents a significant opportunity for us. Partnering with RedBeryl™ allows us to introduce our unique offerings to an audience that deeply values quality, exclusivity, and authenticity. This collaboration is a perfect synergy of Swiss heritage and India’s evolving luxury aspirations.”

As part of this partnership, RedBeryl™ Members would enjoy a personalized luxurious shopping experience with curated sessions at the Kirchhofer stores, assisted by multi-ling ual staff. The Members would be able to avail exclusive discounts, a hassle-free VAT refund process for purchases made in Switzerland, while also witnessing exclusive previews of the upcoming collections. Moreover, they will gain priority access to limited-edition product launches. These benefits will enable a seamless and indulgent shopping experience for the RedBeryl™ Members.