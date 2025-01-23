Rubix Data Sciences Wins ‘Friend of MSME’ Award at India Fintech Awards 2025

Mumbai, January 23rd, 2025: Rubix Data Sciences, a technology and analytics-based B2B risk management solutions provider, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Friend of MSME’ accolade at the India Fintech Awards 2025, hosted by the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI). This recognition underscores Rubix’s continued commitment to empowering India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through innovative, data-driven credit risk assessment and monitoring solutions.

Rubix has consistently leveraged advanced analytics, AI-driven models, and proprietary databases to transform the way businesses assess and manage credit risk. By enabling corporates and financial institutions to make more informed, data-driven decisions, Rubix has facilitated greater access to credit for MSMEs, fostering growth and resilience within this critical sector. The company’s innovative approach not only enhances transparency but also helps mitigate risks, creating a robust ecosystem for sustainable economic development.

Mohan Ramaswamy, Co-Founder & CEO of Rubix Data Sciences, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating: “Receiving the ‘Friend of MSME’ award from DLAI is an incredible honour and a reflection of our team’s relentless commitment to supporting India’s MSME sector. By equipping businesses and financial institutions with innovative tools and actionable insights, we aim to simplify risk management and enable sustainable growth. This recognition inspires us to continue driving impactful solutions for enterprises across sectors, helping them navigate challenges and seize opportunities in a dynamic economic landscape.”

As a trusted partner for businesses and financial institutions, Rubix specializes in delivering comprehensive risk management solutions that encompass identity verification, risk scoring, credit assessment and decisioning, continuous risk monitoring, and B2B debt collection. With its focus on innovation and excellence, Rubix continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening the MSME ecosystem and advancing India’s economic progress.