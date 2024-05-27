AET Global Entrusts Mr. SuPiow Ko, Vice President of AET Global, With an Additional Charge as the CEO for India

Under his guidance, AET aims to push the boundaries of technological advancement, expand its market presence, optimize after-sales support services, and forge strategic partnerships that drive sustainable growth in India

27th May 2024: AET Displays, a renowned industry expert in fine pitch LED displays,has entrusted Mr. SuPiow Ko, Vice President of AET Global, with an additional charge as the CEO for India. With over three decades of experience in LED technology, Mr. Ko brings a wealth of expertise to his new position.

Under his guidance, AET aims to push the boundaries of technological advancement, expand its market presence, optimize after-sales support services, and forge strategic partnerships that drive sustainable growth in India. Having officially entered the Indian market on October 26, 2023, AET expeditiously solidified its foothold, offering over 50 products and boasting more than 2000 installations nationwide. In addition, AET strategically operates one assembly plant, three offices, three customer experience centers, and five service centers throughout the country, ensuring extensive coverage and support for its clientele.

Mr. SuPiow Ko, Vice President AET Global, expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am honored to take on the responsibility of CEO, India, at AET. India presents immense opportunities for growth and innovation in the LED display industry, and I am excited to guide AET in achieving excellence and surpassing customer expectations in this dynamic market. My vision extends beyond establishing AET as a leader in the LED sector in India; I am also dedicated to bolstering the nation’s economy through our commitment to local manufacturing.”

Mr. Ko’s journey in the LED technology sector began over 30 years ago, quickly ascending through the ranks on account of his outstanding leadership skills and technical proficiency. His 7-year tenure at Siemens as a Senior Production Operation Manager provided him with invaluable experience in managing large-scale manufacturing operations and optimizing efficiency.

Mr. Prashant Srivastava, Head of International Marketing, praised Mr. SuPiow Ko’s appointment, affirming, “Mr. SuPiow Ko’s demonstrated leadership and comprehensive understanding of market dynamics make him a valuable asset to AET’s strategy in India. His forward-thinking approach will enable us to promptly adapt to market fluctuations and capitalize on emerging trends, ensuring enduring success in India’s competitive LED arena. With his years of knowledge and experience, I am confident that AET India will benefit from his ability to cultivate a collaborative and respectful culture, fostering innovation and productivity among the team.”