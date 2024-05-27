Hyderabad, 27th May 2024 – NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University has announced the appointment of Dr. Koteswararao Anne as the new Director of its Hyderabad Campus. A renowned academician and researcher, he brings with him a wealth of experience to his new role.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, expressed his delight at the new appointment and said, “Dr Koteswararao Anne is a highly accomplished academic leader with a strong educational background. He holds a Dr. techn. in Information Technology from the University of Klagenfurt, Austria, a Master’s in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Hanover, Germany, and a Bachelor’s in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Bharatiyar University, Coimbatore. With over 20 years of academic and research experience, Prof. Anne has held significant leadership roles in various institutions. He served as the Director of Academics and a Professor in Computer Science and Engineering at Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education. Prior to this, he was the Director Academics and Professor in CSE at Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science and Technology. Prof. Anne’s research in engineering education has focused on developing student-centred curricula emphasising product development skills and addressing community problems and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through experiential learning. Prof. Anne’s involvement in accreditation criteria development for the National Board of Accreditation and his active participation in national and international education communities showcase his commitment to advancing education standards.”

Commenting on his appointment as the Director of NMIMS Hyderabad, Dr. Koteshwararao Anne said, “Joining the Hyderabad Campus as Director is a tremendous privilege. It has emerged as a force to reckon with as an institution providing quality higher education to students all over India, across various fields. As the Director of the campus, I will strive to further strengthen the strong foundation of academic excellence at NMIMS Hyderabad and uphold the legacy of NMIMS with a focus on creating a conducive environment where both students and faculty can thrive.”