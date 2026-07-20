Agilisium Named Select Services Partner in the Claude Partner Network

July 20: Agilisium Consulting today announced it has been named a Select Services Partner in the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic’s global ecosystem for organizations building and delivering solutions on Claude.

This partner status reflects Agilisium‘s demonstrated track record of implementing Claude-powered agentic AI solutions for Life Sciences clients in production environments — including live deployments for its clients on Claude via Amazon Bedrock.

Through this partnership, Agilisium will combine its Context-Centric AI solutions and proprietary FDX™ (Forward Deployment Expert) framework with Claude‘s advanced reasoning ability to deliver measurable business impact for its Life Sciences clients.

Anthropic and Agilisium — A Purpose-Built Combination for Life Sciences

In March 2026, Agilisium announced a US$5.5 million investment to build and deploy its FDX™ model — embedding AI transformation experts directly inside Life Sciences client organizations across four dimensions: Domain, AI and Technology, Consultative Solutioning, and Systems and Process Thinking. As part of that initiative, Agilisium‘s FDX™ practitioners are now being trained and certified on Claude, powered by Anthropic, making it the AI platform of choice within the FDX™ delivery model for Life Sciences.

Domain tells AI what the industry is. Context tells AI how a specific enterprise actually operates. This distinction defines Agilisium‘s approach — and why FDX™ and Claude together are uniquely positioned to help pharma and biotech organizations move from AI ambition to enterprise-grade outcomes.

Agilisium is establishing the ‘Agilisium Claude Life Sciences Center of Excellence’, with Context-Centric Transformation Labs across Clinical Development, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Commercial Operations, and Manufacturing.

“Life Sciences is a domain where the cost of getting AI wrong is measured not just in business outcomes, but in patients’ well-being. Our FDX™ framework, combined with Claude‘s advanced reasoning capability, its contextual depth, and Anthropic’s commitment to responsible AI, makes it the right foundation for the complex, high-stakes environments our clients operate in. This partnership status is a reflection of our team’s commitment — and the beginning of a much deeper, outcome-centric collaboration.”

— Raj Babu, CEO and Founder, Agilisium

“Our goal is to build one of the deepest Claude capabilities in the Life Sciences domain. We are investing in a long-term collaboration with Anthropic that goes well beyond partner status — one that will enable our clients to experience enterprise-grade AI that is validated for regulated environments and delivers innovation at scale.”

— Arunkumar Arjunan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief AI and Innovation Officer, Agilisium