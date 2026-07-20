Agilisium Named Select Services Partner in the Claude Partner Network

July 20: Agilisium Consulting today announced it has been named a Select Services Partner in the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic’s global ecosystem for organizations building and delivering solutions on Claude.
This partner status reflects Agilisium‘s
Through this partnership, Agilisium will combine its Context-Centric AI solutions and proprietary FDX™ (Forward Deployment Expert) framework with Claude‘s advanced reasoning ability to deliver measurable business impact for its Life Sciences clients.
Anthropic and Agilisium — A Purpose-Built Combination for Life Sciences
In March 2026, Agilisium announced a US$5.5 million investment to build and deploy its FDX™ model — embedding AI transformation experts directly inside Life Sciences client organizations across four dimensions: Domain, AI and Technology, Consultative Solutioning, and Systems and Process Thinking. As part of that initiative, Agilisium‘s FDX™ practitioners are now being trained and certified on Claude, powered by Anthropic, making it the AI platform of choice within the FDX™ delivery model for Life Sciences.
Domain tells AI what the industry is. Context tells AI how a specific enterprise actually operates. This distinction defines Agilisium‘s approach — and why FDX™ and Claude together are uniquely positioned to help pharma and biotech organizations move from AI ambition to enterprise-grade outcomes.
Agilisium is establishing the ‘Agilisium Claude Life Sciences Center of Excellence’, with Context-Centric Transformation Labs across Clinical Development, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Commercial Operations, and Manufacturing.
“Life Sciences is a domain where the cost of getting AI wrong is measured not just in business outcomes, but in patients’ well-being. Our FDX™ framework, combined with Claude‘s advanced reasoning capability, its contextual depth, and Anthropic’s commitment to responsible AI, makes it the right foundation for the complex, high-stakes environments our clients operate in. This partnership status is a reflection of our team’s commitment — and the beginning of a much deeper, outcome-centric collaboration.”
— Raj Babu, CEO and Founder, Agilisium
“Our goal is to build one of the deepest Claude capabilities in the Life Sciences domain. We are investing in a long-term collaboration with Anthropic that goes well beyond partner status — one that will enable our clients to experience enterprise-grade AI that is validated for regulated environments and delivers innovation at scale.”
— Arunkumar Arjunan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief AI and Innovation Officer, Agilisium