Gartner Forecasts Worldwide AI Platforms and Models Market to Grow 63 percent in 2026

Stamford, Conn., July 20: Worldwide end-user spending on AI models and platforms is projected to total $64 billion in 2026, up 63.4% from $39 billion in 2025, according to Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company. Spending on GenAI models is forecast to grow 117%, while AI platform spending will rise 36.9% in 2026.

“Enterprise AI budgets are coming under greater scrutiny, with increased focus on usage efficiency, cost control and measurable outcomes,” said Arunasree Cheparthi, Sr Principal Research Analyst at Gartner. “Spending is shifting toward providers who can demonstrate clear value across cost, latency, performance and reliability.

“This is giving an edge to providers that embed evaluation, cost transparency and usage tracking into customer workflows, making it easier to manage and optimize AI use. However, as spending becomes more usage-driven, providers face increasing pressure to demonstrate real adoption, sustained use and durable margins.”

This dynamic is accelerating growth in domain-specific language models (DSLMs) and specialized models, which are forecast to grow 210% in 2026 (see Table 1).

Table 1: Worldwide AI Platforms and Models End-User Spending Forecast, 2025-2026, (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Segment 2025 2026 2025-2026 Growth %) Foundation Generative AI Models 11,438 23,356 104.2 DSLMs and Specialized GenAI Models 1,583 4,910 210.0 AI Application Development Platforms 6,885 9,541 38.6 AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning 19,405 26,444 36.3 Total Market 39,311 64,252 63.4

Source: Gartner (July 2026)

“Over the long-term, the biggest winners will be vendors that help enterprises manage where and how AI is used across the business,” said Cheparthi. “As more models enter the market and usage-based pricing becomes harder to predict, buyers will turn to platforms that help them choose the right tools, monitor performance, enforce policy and keep costs under control.”

Additional Insights Available

Gartner clients can read more in Forecast: AI Platforms and Models, Worldwide, 2024-2030, 2Q26.

Gartner is the World Authority on AI

Gartner is the indispensable partner to C-Level executives and technology providers as they implement AI strategies to achieve their mission-critical priorities. The independence and objectivity of Gartner insights provide clients with the confidence to make informed decisions and unlock the full potential of AI. Clients across the C-Level are using Gartner‘s proprietary AskGartner AI tool to determine how to leverage AI in their business. With more than 2,500 business and technology experts, 6,000 written insights, as well as more than 4,000 AI use cases and case studies, Gartner is the world authority on AI. More information can be found here.

Gartner Market Share Momentum

Gartner Market Share Momentum (MSM) projects the future trajectory of vendor market share and revenues based on forecasted market conditions, recent historical performance and peer-index performance. It provides a comprehensive view of how a vendor’s prior-year momentum positions them for future market share outcomes if they continue to operate at that trajectory. Technology providers can use MSM to benchmark performance, spot emerging competitors, and make confident strategic decisions. More information can be found here.

Gartner clients can view the most current MSM report at Market Share Momentum, Worldwide, 2Q26.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Additional analysis on AI trends will be presented during Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, the world’s most important conference for CIOs and other IT executives. Gartner analysts and attendees will explore how to become agents of change in their organizations and harness AI for successful digital transformation. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X and LinkedIn using #GartnerSYM, and on the Gartner Newsroom.