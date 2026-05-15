Accor Strengthens South Asia Presence with Signing of TRIBE Kathmandu Budhanilkantha

India, May 15: Accor, a global hospitality leader, has announced the signing of TRIBE Kathmandu Budhanilkantha, marking the brand’s debut in South Asia. Known for its intelligent, functional and design-driven approach, TRIBE introduces a fresh, contemporary energy to the region’s hospitality landscape. This signing underscores Accor’s continued focus on expanding across high-potential destinations in South Asia.
Scheduled to open in 2029, the 100-key hotel will be developed in partnership with Sabrina Limited, led by Chairman Mr. Nirajan Thapa. The project will be operated under a management agreement and is set to introduce a bold, design-forward hospitality experience in one of Kathmandu’s most promising emerging micro-markets.
Located in Budhanilkantha, the hotel benefits from proximity to key spiritual and cultural landmarks including Pashupatinath Temple and Boudhanath Stupa, while offering a calmer, greener alternative to the city’s busier districts. The area is witnessing growing demand from culturally curious travellers and a new generation of experience-driven guests.
The hotel will feature thoughtfully designed rooms alongside vibrant social spaces including an all-day dining restaurant, specialty venue, and signature bar concept designed to bring guests and locals together throughout the day and night. Guests will also have access to approximately 800 sqm of event space, as well as a swimming pool, spa, and fitness centre.
Speaking on the signing, Ranju Alex, CEO – South Asia, Accor, said
“The signing of TRIBE Kathmandu Budhanilkantha marks an important milestone in expanding Accor’s presence in South Asia. Kathmandu is a city shaped by heritage, spirituality, and evolving traveller aspirations, making it a natural fit for TRIBE’s bold and socially magnetic approach to hospitality. With its design-led ethos and focus on delivering smart, stylish and comfortable accommodation at an affordable price, TRIBE is well-positioned to resonate with a new generation of travellers. We are delighted to partner with Sabrina Limited to bring this distinctive offering to life in Nepal.”
Mr. Nirajan Thapa, Chairman, Hotel Sabrina Limited, said:
“We are delighted to partner with Accor to introduce Tribe to Nepal with the signing of Tribe Kathmandu Budhanilkantha. Kathmandu is witnessing a growing demand for contemporary hospitality experiences that blend design, comfort, and community, and we believe Tribe perfectly aligns with the evolving preferences of modern travellers. This development reflects our vision to create differentiated hospitality offerings in emerging locations, and we are confident that the hotel will become a landmark lifestyle destination in Kathmandu.”
The project reflects Accor’s strategy of tapping into emerging micro-markets that offer strong growth potential while aligning with shifting consumer preferences toward design-centric, community-driven hospitality experiences.
With increasing global interest in Nepal as a destination for culture, spirituality, and adventure tourism, TRIBE Kathmandu Budhanilkantha is poised to cater to a diverse mix of travellers, including digital nomads and long-stay guests seeking flexible, socially connected hospitality experiences.
Accor India & South Asia currently operates 74 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale and economy segments under ten brands such as Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis and ibis Styles. Ennismore, which represents the Group in the lifestyle segment, is also active in the region with its first hotel Roswyn, a Morgans Originals hotel recently opening its doors in Mumbai.