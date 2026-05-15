Accor Strengthens South Asia Presence with Signing of TRIBE Kathmandu Budhanilkantha

India, May 15: Accor, a global hospitality leader, has announced the signing of TRIBE Kathmandu Budhanilkantha, marking the brand’s debut in South Asia. Known for its intelligent, functional and design-driven approach, TRIBE introduces a fresh, contemporary energy to the region’s hospitality landscape. This signing underscores Accor’s continued focus on expanding across high-potential destinations in South Asia.

Scheduled to open in 2029, the 100-key hotel will be developed in partnership with Sabrina Limited, led by Chairman Mr. Nirajan Thapa. The project will be operated under a management agreement and is set to introduce a bold, design-forward hospitality experience in one of Kathmandu’s most promising emerging micro-markets.

Located in Budhanilkantha, the hotel benefits from proximity to key spiritual and cultural landmarks including Pashupatinath Temple and Boudhanath Stupa, while offering a calmer, greener alternative to the city’s busier districts. The area is witnessing growing demand from culturally curious travellers and a new generation of experience-driven guests.

The hotel will feature thoughtfully designed rooms alongside vibrant social spaces including an all-day dining restaurant, specialty venue, and signature bar concept designed to bring guests and locals together throughout the day and night. Guests will also have access to approximately 800 sqm of event space, as well as a swimming pool, spa, and fitness centre.

Speaking on the signing, Ranju Alex, CEO – South Asia, Accor, said