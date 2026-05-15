Proposed INR 80 Crore Drone City Project by AVPL International to be Inaugurated on May 16, 2026 at Sisai in Haryana

Hansi, Haryana, May 15: AVPL International to inaugurate Phase-1 of its proposed ₹80 crore Drone City Haryana project on May 16 at Village Sisai, Hansi, marking a significant step towards building an integrated drone manufacturing, skilling, and innovation hub in India. The project has received incentive support worth ₹58.51 crore under the Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy-2020.

The ambitious Drone City Haryana project aims to establish a comprehensive platform for drone manufacturing, component production, testing, training, research, innovation, and deployment under one integrated campus. The initiative aligns with India’s broader push towards indigenous drone manufacturing, precision agriculture, defence technologies, and future-ready skill development.

The grand inauguration ceremony will be attended by Haryana Cabinet Minister Shri Krishan Kumar Bedi as the Chief Guest, along with former Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu, senior government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the drone and defence sectors.

On the same day, a special orientation and empowerment programme under the “500 Drone Udhami Scheme” for Scheduled Caste youth will also be organised in association with the Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation. Under the initiative, 500 youth from the SC category will be trained and empowered as drone entrepreneurs, drone pilots, technicians, and agri-drone service providers.

The ₹58.51 crore incentive-supported project associated with Drone City Haryana is aimed at developing a large-scale integrated drone manufacturing and skill ecosystem in the state. The project will focus on drone manufacturing, drone component production, research & development, drone testing infrastructure, advanced technology development, and large-scale skill training activities.

Under this project, nearly 800 youth in Haryana are expected to be connected with employment, entrepreneurship, drone operations, technical training, manufacturing, and allied drone ecosystem activities. The initiative is also expected to contribute towards strengthening Haryana’s position as an emerging hub for drone manufacturing, defence technologies, aerospace innovation, and advanced skill development in India.

Spread across nearly 11.5 acres, Drone City Haryana will feature 23 industrial sheds dedicated to drone and drone-component companies from across the country. The ecosystem will focus on agriculture drones, industrial drones, logistics drones, surveillance drones, and advanced UAV systems.

The integrated Drone City ecosystem will include:

• Drone Manufacturing Units

• Drone Component Production Facilities

• Drone Testing & Demonstration Zones

• Research & Development Labs

• Pilot & Technician Training Centres

• Agriculture Drone Operations

• Surveillance & Advanced UAV Technologies

• Battery, Sensor & Communication System Development

• Drone Assembly & Supply Chain Ecosystem

• Entrepreneurship & Skill Development Programmes

• Large Drone Flying & Deployment Infrastructure

Dr. Preet Sandhu, Founder and Managing Director, AVPL International, said, “Drone City Haryana is a dream come true project for us. We envisioned this as an integrated ecosystem focused on drone manufacturing, innovation, skilling and entrepreneurship. Through this initiative, we aim to bring together manufacturers, startups, technology innovators, training institutions and service providers under one platform focused on future technologies. We sincerely thank the Government of Haryana and the Industries Department for their continuous support and encouragement in helping us develop this ecosystem. The initiative aims to contribute towards strengthening India’s indigenous drone and aerospace ecosystem while creating meaningful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for youth.”

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on September 8, 2025, reflecting the state government’s focus on futuristic industrial growth, innovation, and employment generation.