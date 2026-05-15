Advanced keyhole bypass surgery successfully treats complex coronary blockages

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 : A 53-year-old patient from Kollam was brought to the Department of Emergency Medicine at KIMSHEALTH, with complaints of severe chest pain and breathlessness. An angiogram evaluation revealed blockages in all the three major coronary arteries. Given the patient’s critical condition, the medical team advised an immediate emergency bypass surgery. Keen to return to his physically demanding work at the earliest, the patient opted for a minimally invasive keyhole bypass surgery.

Keyhole bypass surgery is usually performed through small incisions in the chest without cutting the breastbone. However, due to the left-sided surgical approach, grafting the right coronary artery is highly challenging. However, in this case, the doctors’ successfully grafted the two blockages on the left side and one on the right coronary artery. Notably, the procedure was carried out on a beating heart without the support of a heart-lung machine.

“This surgery which lasted nine hours, demonstrates that with recent advancements in surgical technology and expertise, as well as specialised consultants, it is now possible to successfully graft all major blocked coronary arteries through a keyhole bypass approach,” said Dr. Atul Abraham, Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, KIMSHEALTH, who led the surgery.

Dr. Dhinesh David, Consultant, Cardiology; Dr. Vipin B Nair, Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery; Dr. Subash S, Consultant, and Dr. Hari Dev J J, Associate Consultant, Cardiac Anesthesia, were also part of the treatment. The patient made steady progress and was discharged after a week’s stay at the hospital, and resumed all his normal routine after three weeks..