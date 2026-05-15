NITCO Ltd reports 72 Percent revenue growth in FY26 and returns to profitability

Mumbai May 15: NITCO Limited, one of India’s leading premium surfaces brands, announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, reporting strong year-on-year growth driven by improved operational performance and robust business momentum across categories.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, NITCO reported a 72.4% growth in Total Income (consolidated) at INR 542 Crores as compared to INR 314.39 Crores in FY25. Revenue from Operations for FY26 stood at INR 537.81 Crores, registering a strong growth of 71.8% over INR 312.92 Crores in the previous financial year.

The Company also delivered a significant turnaround in profitability, with net profit improving to INR 32.67 Crores in FY26 as against net loss of INR 27.93 Crores in FY25, marking a significant year-on-year improvement.

On a quarterly basis, Total Income for Q4 FY26 increased 49% year-on-year to INR 154.64 Crores from INR 103.71 Crores reported in Q4 FY25. Revenue from Operations for the quarter rose 63% to INR 152.32 Crores as compared to INR 93.53 Crores in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the performance, Vivek Talwar, Chairman and Managing Director of NITCO Limited said

“FY26 has been a milestone year for NITCO with strong growth in total income, improved operational efficiencies and a significant turnaround in net profit. The momentum reflects the continued strength of our brand, expanding market presence and focused execution across our business verticals. We remain committed to strengthening our premium positioning and driving sustainable long-term growth.”

The Company continues to focus on expanding its premium portfolio across tiles, marble and mosaic, while enhancing retail presence, strengthening channel partnerships and driving operational efficiencies across the business.