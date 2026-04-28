AI to Power Fintech Boom as Industry Heads Toward Dollar 2 Trillion Valuation by 2030

New Delhi, Apr 28 (BNP): The global fintech industry is on track for strong expansion, with projections suggesting it could reach USD 2 trillion by 2030, nearly tripling from current levels, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid digital transformation, according to McKinsey.

AI is becoming a central force in reshaping financial services, enabling automation in lending, real-time fraud detection, personalized banking, and seamless digital payments.

The financial ecosystem is undergoing a structural shift as banks and fintech firms integrate advanced technologies to improve efficiency and customer engagement while lowering costs.

Emerging economies are expected to contribute significantly to this growth, driven by rising internet penetration, mobile-first banking, and increasing financial inclusion.

Industry analysts also highlight that supportive regulations, digital infrastructure expansion, and innovation in embedded finance and real-time payments will define the next phase of growth.