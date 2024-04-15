Air India Augments Customer Care With 5 New Centres Globally

Bangalore, 15th April 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has deployed five new contact centres, offering round-the-clock assistance to its customers worldwide

It has partnered with Concentrix, a California-headquartered customer engagement firm, to manage premium services from centres in Mumbai, Cairo, and Kuala Lumpur. The airline has also signed up iEnergizer, to operate contact centres in Noida and Bengaluru, focusing on domestic inquiries.

Air India has recently introduced a premium desk exclusively tailored for its premium Frequent Flyer members, as well as business and first-class guests. The dedicated service offers personalised assistance, further enhancing the overall travel experience for these esteemed segments of passengers. Investing in developing best-in-class technology infrastructure, including a new tech stack, the airline aims to streamline customer support operations and enhance efficiency.

“Our customers are at the core of our operations. The enhancement and expansion of the contact centres is a testimony to Air India’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to our customers and is a step towards building Air India into a world-class global airline,” Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India, said during the launch of the Mumbai centre.

Air India has implemented a comprehensive back-office insourcing strategy to manage emails, social media, and chat support internally to effectively assist our valued customers. A 24/7 grievance management desk promptly addresses all customer queries, escalations and provides round-the-clock support. A robust quality and training governance framework has also been established to ensure that the employees adhere to best-in-class standards and enhance their skills.

Recently Air India launched its redesigned website and airline industry’s first Generative AI chatbot- AI.g. The chatbot provides seamless accessibility on the website as well as on WhatsApp opening a new guest support channel, helping travellers to ask questions across 1300+ travel-related topics.