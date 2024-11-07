Akzo Nobel India announces Q2 and H1 financial results for 2024-25

Today, the Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel India Limited, a leading paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints, approved the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024.

Highlights Q2 FY25* (compared with Q2 FY24**)

• Revenue from operations at ₹982.3 crore, up 3%

• EBIT from operations at ₹124.2 crore, up 3%

• PAT at ₹97.9 crore, up 4%

H1 FY25 (compared to H1 FY24)

• Revenue from operations at ₹2,018.6 crore, up 3%

• EBIT from operations ₹271.3 crore, up 3%

• PAT ₹212.5 crore, up 4%

Akzo Nobel India Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Rajiv Rajgopal, commented:

“In Q2 FY25, we continued to deliver volume growth while maintaining profitability. Topline growth was led by strong B2B performance across paints and coatings. While there has been an increase in raw material costs, we invested in growth and protected our double-digit profitability by optimizing operational expenses.

In the first half of FY25, despite challenging market conditions, we continued to deliver growth while holding our profitability.”

Dividend proposal:

“Based on the Company’s strong performance in the first half of FY25 and to commemorate completion of Akzo Nobel India’s 70th year in India, the Board is delighted to announce an interim dividend of ₹70 per share for FY25,” said Mr. Rajiv Rajgopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India.

Recent highlights:

New powder coatings capacity to better serve market demand in North and Central India

In September, commercial production of powder coatings commenced from the Company’s Gwalior plant. The new installed production capacity of 5,200 tonnes per annum can be expanded basis future demand.

Three upgraded propositions in Decorative Paints

The highly washable and tough stain repellent premium interior emulsion Dulux SuperClean 3in1 now comes invigorated with advanced Scuff-Resistant technology, making it India’s first scuff mark resistant premium interior emulsion that now also prevents marks from household items such as furniture and luggage.

Customers can now say adieu to dusty home exteriors with the launch of Dulux Weathershield Protect Dustproof. The Dust Shield technology unlocks new value of dust resistance in addition to the existing benefits of algae resistance, aesthetic sheen retention and true peace-of-mind that comes with its 6-year warranty.

The ultra-premium B2B exterior emulsion, Dulux Professional Weathershield TR E2000 is now boosted with PU Latex Hybrid technology (excellent all-weather protection) and Ultra Defence technology (superior crack bridging and resistance against weather, water and dust). This upgrade now delivers superior exterior performance with a 15-year performance warranty.

AkzoNobel goes the extra mile to help residents of world’s highest motorable village

AkzoNobel’s latest Let’s Colour project in three high-altitude tribal villages of Spiti valley – Komic (the world’s highest village reachable by a motorable road); Hikkim (home to the world’s highest post office); and Langza (where marine fossils older than the Himalayas have been found) – celebrates the enduring human spirit. While safeguarding the villages on top of the world from extreme sub-zero Himalayan winters, the power of paint goes beyond to preserve the region’s centuries old Buddhist spiritual and cultural tapestry, including the revitalization of the 14th century Tangyud monastery.