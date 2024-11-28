Allana Group Launches Indian Poultry Alliance at Poultry India 2024

Hyderabad, 28th November 2024: The Allana Group, a global leader in agri-commodities with a legacy spanning over 150 years, today announced the launch of the Indian Poultry Alliance at Poultry India 2024. This strategic initiative marks the Group’s significant expansion into India’s burgeoning poultry sector, aiming to revolutionize poultry production and consumption through fully integrated operations and advanced processing technologies.

The Indian Poultry Alliance encompasses end-to-end operations, including breeder farms, hatcheries, feed plants, broiler contract farming, value-added products, and rendering plants. Strategically located across regions such as Kashmir, Punjab, Aligarh, Unnao, Kishanganj, Aurangabad, Belgaum, Zaheerabad, and Coimbatore, the Alliance is poised to meet the diverse needs of QSR chains, food services, government agencies, and e-commerce platforms.

The Alliance is strengthened by collaborations with industry leaders such as Premium Chick Feed, Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd, Kasturi Poultry, and Chatha Foods. These partnerships will ensure the supply of high-quality inputs, efficient processing, and innovative value-added products. In line with the Allana Group’s commitment to sustainability, the Alliance will maximize the use of by-products through rendering plants, supporting Asia’s largest pet food facility located at the Group’s Zaheerabad campus.

Moiz Chunawala, Director of Strategic Business Development at Allana Group, emphasized the company’s long-term commitment to providing high-quality protein sources to consumers. “By leveraging our extensive and legacy experience in the food business along with world-class infrastructure, we aim to create a superior and sustainable poultry market in India. To achieve this, we will invest in state-of-the-art facilities, adopt advanced technologies, and prioritize sustainable practices throughout our operations. Additionally, our network of 4,000 retail stores will ensure that consumers have easy access to fresh, high-quality poultry products. By integrating advanced technologies, such as automated feed systems and precision breeding, we aim to significantly improve efficiency and sustainability in the poultry industry. Additionally, our focus on sustainable practices, including responsible waste management and ethical sourcing, will set new industry standards. Ultimately, our goal is to deliver exceptional value to our partners and consumers alike, ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality, affordable poultry products.”

Dr. Chitranjan Ramesh Behl, Director of Poultry, Expert Poultry Value Chain commented, “The establishment of the Indian Poultry Alliance is a significant milestone for India’s poultry sector. It promises to enhance production efficiency and product quality, benefiting both producers and consumers. The launch of the Indian Poultry Alliance represents a bold step in the Allana Group’s journey of innovation and quality, promising to transform India’s poultry industry with its integrated, sustainable, and consumer-focused approach.”

