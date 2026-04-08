Call SKY: Skyscanner Launches Fan Hotline for Cricket Match Travel Tips

India, Apr 08: Leading global travel app Skyscanner today launched ‘Hotline to SKY’, a first-of-its-kind travel helpline offering cricket fans travel tips and hacks directly from brand ambassador, Suryakumar ‘SKY’ Yadav as they plan their match-day journeys. Blending cricket fandom with travel inspiration, the campaign invites fans to call a dedicated number for simple and smart ways to plan trips around upcoming cricket matches.

About ‘Hotline to SKY’

To spark curiosity, Skyscanner has rolled out a series of billboards across high-footfall locations in Delhi and Mumbai featuring a simple yet compelling prompt. Designed for instant engagement, the campaign turns a moment of curiosity into a real-time travel planning experience.

Once dialled in, callers are greeted by the voice of SKY, who responds to common cricket-related travel questions through a series of short, conversational voice notes. From navigating last-minute travel plans and finding cost-effective options, to building extended match-day itineraries, SKY shares practical advice alongside personal insights, including how he stays composed under pressure and his match-day mindset. The experience is powered by Skyscanner’s key features and expert travel hacks, including Price Alerts and its Calendar view search, helping fans plan more efficiently and make the most of their journeys. Through this, Skyscanner brings fans closer to the game while enabling smarter, more seamless travel planning around cricket.

Inside the Cricket Travel Boom: Key Trends

Travel demand took off following the announcement of the first phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) fixtures on 11 March, with Skyscanner recording a surge in domestic flight searches through to 12 April as fans geared up for the season. In the run-up to the opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), searches for the weekend of 27–30 March climbed 45% YoY (year-on-year), signalling early excitement. Mumbai quickly became the top trending destination for that weekend, driven by the face-off between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Momentum continued into April, with the ever-popular rivalry between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru sparking a 56% YoY jump in searches for the weekend of 3–6 April, highlighting how fixture drops could potentially be triggering spikes in travel demand, among Indians.

Commenting on the campaign, Neel Ghose, Skyscanner Travel Trends and Destinations Expert, shared, “Cricket has always had an unmatched hold on Indian audiences, and following the game on the road is just as much a part of that passion. We’re seeing fans plan entire trips around match schedules, navigating last-minute bookings, cross-city journeys, and peak travel windows. With ‘Hotline to SKY,’ Skyscanner is simplifying this process through its features, such as Price Alerts, Whole Month, and flexible search filters, helping users make more informed decisions with greater control. And with SKY lending his voice, we’re bringing a perspective that cricket fans across India instinctively trust, combining real-time insights with guidance that’s as familiar as it is useful, so travellers can stay one step ahead.”

Sharing his experience, Suryakumar Yadav, Skyscanner Brand Ambassador, said, “Being part of ‘Hotline to SKY’ has been special for me. As cricketers, we always feel the energy of fans in the stands, but this was a chance to be part of their journey in a different way, as they travel to support the teams they love. Recording these messages made me think through real travel situations fans face, and I’m proud to be able to share helpful tips via Skyscanner’s features, tools, and hacks, that make their experience smoother. I encourage everyone to pick up the phone and dial in to the hotline to not only get some travel planning tips but also hear some of my personal takes.”

Cricket trips aren’t just about the match anymore; they’ve become mini getaways. Fans are using these moments to explore new cities, discover great local food, and soak in the buzz of match day alongside fellow supporters from all over the world. Skyscanner tapped into this shift through its ‘Pitch Perfect Journeys’ campaign last year, which revealed that while 80% of fans were excited to travel for their favourite IPL teams, more than half were turning it into a longer break, adding a few extra days to enjoy the destination.

Building on this, through the ‘Hotline to SKY’ campaign, Skyscanner continues to deepen its understanding of real traveller needs, offering meaningful support shaped by real-life experiences. By staying close to what fans encounter on their journeys, Skyscanner remains focused on making travel planning simpler, so fans can focus on what truly matters, blending the thrill of the game with the joy of discovering something new.