Atlas Lithium Appoints Admiral Flavio Rocha, Former Brazilian Cabinet Member, to Board of Directors

Boca Raton, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2026) – Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) (“Atlas Lithium” or “Company”), a leading lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Admiral Flávio Augusto Viana Rocha, a former Cabinet member of the Brazilian Government, to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Admiral Rocha is a distinguished Brazilian leader with over 43 years of experience in strategy, governance, logistics, and international relations, including official government missions to more than 50 countries. He currently serves as President of FRC, a consultancy firm specializing in M&A, international business, and strategic advisory services. He is also a Fellow and Guest Lecturer at King’s College London, where he leads academic discussions on geopolitics and strategy.

Admiral Rocha served in the Brazilian Navy from 1984 to 2024, rising to the rank of Four-Star Admiral. He commanded three naval vessels and served as Chief of Staff to the Navy Commander. From 2020 to 2022, he held the Minister-level position of Chief of the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of Brazil, where he was responsible for national strategic planning and led the development of Brazil’s National Long-Term Policy and National Strategic Agenda, including the National Energy Policy. Concurrently, he served as Head of the President’s International Affairs Advisory Office, directly advising the President on international matters, and as Secretary for Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic. In these senior government roles, Admiral Rocha led official government delegations to numerous countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Argentina, Hungary, and member states of the Arab League. He also directly supported the President of Brazil during United Nations General Assemblies, G20 Summit, BRICS Summit, and BRICS Business Forum, among others.

Admiral Rocha’s inspiring military and public service career has been recognized with 22 national medals and decorations, including the Grand Cross of the Order of Naval Merit, the Grand Cross of the Order of Rio Branco, and the Order of Defense Merit. He has also received four international honors, including the National Order of Merit from France, the National Order of Merit from Hungary, and a commendation from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

His board governance experience includes serving as a member of the Board of Directors of BrasilPrev Insurance and Pension S.A. and BB Mapfre Holdings S.A. from 2020 to 2023, as well as serving on Brazil’s National Energy Policy Council and the Legal Amazon Council from 2018 to 2022. Within the Brazilian Navy, he served on the Navy’s highest governing body (Navy High Command) and was a member of all four top-level boards responsible for strategic, financial, and institutional decisions.

Admiral Rocha holds Master and PhD degrees in Naval Sciences from the Brazilian Naval War College, and postgraduate degrees in Legislative Law from Senate University and in Political Science and Executive-Legislative Relations from the University of Brasília. He has also completed courses at the University of Virginia and at the Paris-Sorbonne University. He is fluent in English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian.

Admiral Rocha commented: “I am honored to join Atlas Lithium’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for the Company. Atlas Lithium’s strategic positioning in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, combined with its strong international partnerships, places it at the intersection of critical minerals supply chain security and global energy transformation. I look forward to contributing my experience in strategic affairs, international relations, and governance to support the Company’s growth and mission.”

Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman of Atlas Lithium, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Admiral Rocha to our Board. He brings a wealth of experience and contacts at the highest levels of the Brazilian government. We look forward to benefiting from Admiral Rocha’s insights as Atlas Lithium continues to advance the Neves Project and strengthen its position in the global critical minerals landscape.”

Additional information regarding the appointment of Admiral Rocha to the Company’s Board of Directors is available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Atlas Lithium with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2026.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project’s Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 557 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 21% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium’s ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study (the “DFS”), included as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium’s ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2026. Please also refer to the Company’s other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless as otherwise required by applicable law.

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