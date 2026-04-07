Airrived Named Among Only 11 Startups in Gartner’s “Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race — Startups to Watch in Agentic AI”

Today, Airrived announces it has been recognized among only 11 startups globally in Gartner’s newly released report, “Emerging Tech: AI Vendor Race — Startups to Watch in Agentic AI” (published March 23, 2026). Of 129 companies evaluated, Airrived is the only one purpose-built for cybersecurity and IT — the domains where stakes are highest and trust is non-negotiable.

“129 startups chasing Agentic AI. Only a few made the cut. And just one is focused on Cybersecurity and IT — Airrived. The Agentic era has AIRRIVED.”

— Anurag Gurtu, Co-founder and CEO, Airrived

A Different Kind of Foundation

While much of the market remains fixated on copilots, wrappers, and orchestration layers dressed up as intelligence, Airrived is building something categorically different: the Agentic OS — a new foundational layer for the enterprise that doesn’t just assist, but executes, adapts, governs, and scales.

The Agentic OS combines fine-tuned domain models, deep reasoning, multi-agent orchestration, and policy-driven control into a single governed infrastructure. It transforms autonomous AI from experimental capability into trusted, production-grade operation. Others are enabling AI to act. Airrived is defining how AI can be trusted to act.

At the center of this vision is AetherClaw — Airrived’s flagship security capability and the clearest expression of its mission: autonomous systems that operate across every domain of the enterprise, governed by design, and trusted by default.

“We are not building another layer on top of existing AI. We are building the operating system that makes autonomous AI safe enough to trust — and powerful enough to transform.”

— Anurag Gurtu, Co-founder and CEO, Airrived

Already in Production

Months after emerging from stealth in February 2026, Airrived is not a promise — it is a platform. The company is already deployed in production at some of the world’s most demanding enterprises:

A Fortune 150 insurance company, running high-volume, mission-critical agentic workflows at enterprise scale.

A global bank, with governed autonomous agents operating across regulated financial environments.

One of the largest fast-casual restaurant chains in the world, deploying operational intelligence at scale.

A major telecom infrastructure provider, running autonomous operations across complex, high-availability infrastructure.

These deployments are not pilots. They are proof that governed, reliable, scalable agentic intelligence is not a future capability — it is a present one.

Industry Recognition

Since emerging from stealth, Airrived has earned recognition from every major industry body in the agentic AI space: Gartner Tech Innovator in Agentic AI • Cybersecurity Excellence Award, Agentic AI Platform (highest votes) • Global InfoSec Award, Most Advanced in Agentic AI • Security Today CyberSecured Award • BIG Innovator in Agentic AI • 2026 AI Excellence Award, Business Intelligence Group.

These honors are not accolades collected at a distance. They are independent validation that Airrived is delivering what the industry has long demanded: agentic AI that enterprises can actually trust.

What Comes Next

Gartner’s report makes clear that the urgent imperative for enterprises is to move beyond single-task AI toward multiagent systems capable of orchestrating complex, cross-domain workflows at scale. The question is no longer whether agentic AI will transform the enterprise. The question is who will build the infrastructure that makes it safe to do so.

Airrived has answered that question.