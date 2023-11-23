AqVerium-World’s 1st Digital Water Bank announces the appointment of distinguished bureaucrat Mr. Vijay Gautam as its Chairman.

Mumbai, November 23, 2023: AqVerium World’s 1st Digital Water Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Gautam as Chairman of the Board of Directors. This appointment marks a significant milestone for our organization, as Mr. Vijay Kumar Gautam brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the senior leadership team.

Mr. Vijay Gautam (IAS retd.), a distinguished bureaucrat of the 1987 batch Maharashtra cadre, has served the state and centre in various capacities. He recently retired from service as Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra. He has extensive experience in the fields of Information Technology, Rural Development, Health, Water Conservation, Revenue, Finance, Sports, Tourism, and general administration.