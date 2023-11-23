AqVerium-World’s 1st Digital Water Bank announces the appointment of distinguished bureaucrat Mr. Vijay Gautam as its Chairman.

Mumbai, November 23, 2023: AqVerium World’s 1st Digital Water Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Gautam as Chairman of the Board of Directors. This appointment marks a significant milestone for our organization, as Mr. Vijay Kumar Gautam brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the senior leadership team.
Mr. Vijay Gautam (IAS retd.), a distinguished bureaucrat of the 1987 batch Maharashtra cadre, has served the state and centre in various capacities. He recently retired from service as Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra. He has extensive experience in the fields of Information Technology, Rural Development, Health, Water Conservation, Revenue, Finance, Sports, Tourism, and general administration.
Speaking on the occasion Mr. Vijay Gautam said “AqVerium the digital innovation of AquaKraft Group Ventures is a novel innovation that addresses the huge gap in monitoring water use and efficiency globally. The introduction of first of its kind Digital Water Bank, Water Credits, Water Sustainability Score, and partnerships with prestigious institutions like IIT Bombay, Institute of Chemical Technology (formerly UDCT), Leo Burnett, Frost & Sullivan UK, is a testament to Team AqVerium’s resolve to address industry challenges. It is this resolve to innovate solutions that have no precedence, that drove me to accept being the Chairman of AqVerium and contribute to providing strategic direction to address stakeholders globally. I also take this opportunity to congratulate Dr. Subramanya Kusnur for being honoured with the prestigious President’s medallion by none other than US President Joseph Biden, for his lifetime commitment towards water sustainability.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Vijay Gautam to AqVerium. All through his career, Mr. Gautam has exemplified exceptional leadership and a proven track record of success. He possesses a deep understanding of Public Policy and is well-versed in Governance & Strategy. His strategic vision, combined with his ability to navigate complex challenges, will undoubtedly contribute to our vision of positioning AqVerium as a global player in water sustainability & stewardship across nations and other stakeholders. On behalf of Team AqVerium, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Gautam for accepting our invitation as he embodies the values and vision that define our organization, and we look forward to his wisdom, guidance & leadership in realising our objectives,” said Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Founder of AqVerium.