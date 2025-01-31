Nationwide Initiative to Raise Cancer Awareness and Promote Early Detection & Prevention

“Bachega Bharat Toh Badhega Bharat” Campaign Aims to Build a Healthier Bharat, Saving Lives and Empowering Communities

In a significant initiative towards cancer awareness, early detection, and prevention, an inspiring conclave is set to bring together key thought leaders, healthcare professionals, and policymakers. The campaign, “Bachega Bharat Toh Badhega Bharat,” underscores the importance of proactive healthcare measures in reducing the cancer burden and fostering a healthier nation.

Honored guests for the event include Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Dr. Harish Shetty, Founder of Aharveda. Their presence and support strengthen the mission to spread awareness and empower communities with knowledge about cancer prevention.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale emphasized the necessity of early detection and nationwide awareness, stating, “Cancer is a battle that can be won with awareness and timely intervention. Doctor Harish Shetty’s ‘Bachega Bharat Toh Badhega Bharat’ campaign is a crucial step in ensuring that people across the nation have access to the right information and resources to fight this disease.”

Dr. Harish Shetty, Founder of Aharveda, highlighted the role of holistic health and nutrition in cancer prevention. He remarked, “Aharveda believes that what we eat determines our health. By promoting healthier dietary habits and lifestyle changes, we can significantly reduce cancer risks. This campaign is a powerful movement towards a disease-free Bharat.”

The conclave will feature expert discussions, survivor stories, and strategies to enhance early detection and prevention programs. With active participation from medical experts, government representatives, and social influencers, the initiative aims to drive impactful change at the grassroots level.