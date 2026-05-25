Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu, confers the coveted Padma Shri Award, on Dr P. Vijay Anand Reddy!

New Delhi, May 25th, 2026: Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu conferred the coveted Padma Shri Award, on Dr P. Vijay Anand Reddy, Founder of CURE Foundation and Director, Apollo Cancer Centres, Hyderabad; today at a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr P. Vijay Anand Reddy said, I accept this honour with profound humility and gratitude and extend my heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble President of India and the Government of India for recognising my work with this prestigious honour. This recognition is not merely a reflection of my individual journey, but a tribute to the tireless dedication of the entire oncology fraternity, my colleagues, mentors, patients, and family, who have stood by me at every step.

This award further strengthens my resolve to serve society with greater commitment, compassion, and purpose. I dedicate this recognition to my patients, especially the children and families whose courage and resilience continue to inspire me every single day, Dr Reddy adds.