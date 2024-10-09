Aster Debuts India’s First Groundbreaking Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy for Cancer Care

Bangalore, 09th October 2024: In a pioneering move that sets a new benchmark in cancer treatment, Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare company in India, has become the first healthcare facility in the country – to implement Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT), marking a seminal shift in cancer care. The new state-of-the-art medical facility is available at the Aster International Institute of Oncology (AIIO), Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru and represents a significant leap forward in the hospital’s commitment to providing the highest quality treatment options for cancer patients. Aster International Institute of Oncology (AIIO) is a center of excellence for comprehensive cancer care, specializing in cutting-edge treatments and robotic surgery. Backed by leading specialists and advanced technology, AIIO’s introduction of IOeRT, will further enhance its world-class oncology services.

IOeRT – an innovative form of radiotherapy, delivers concentrated radiation directly to the tumor site during surgery, reducing the need for multiple post-operative radiation sessions and protecting surrounding healthy tissues from unnecessary exposure. By targeting any remaining microscopic cancer cells immediately after tumor removal, this therapy not only increases the chances of successful treatment but also improves patient outcomes and recovery times. Aster’s integration of IOeRT underscores its dedication to advancing comprehensive cancer care. Backed by a team of skilled surgeons, radiation oncologists, and support staff, the hospital provides a personalized, patient-centered approach that integrates the latest medical advancements with compassionate care.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, highlighting the significance of this technological leap, said: “It is with great pleasure that we announce the launch of the Intraoperative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT) machine today, the first of its kind technology in India which introduces a new dimension in cancer treatment for the Indian healthcare sector. With the integration of this advanced technology, our hospital is stepping into a new frontier of precision oncology, offering treatments that are more targeted, effective, and less invasive thus enabling faster recovery for patients. We aim to set new benchmarks for treatment protocols, ensuring that patients have access to the most sophisticated tools and techniques available globally. By integrating cutting-edge innovations, we strive to not only enhance the quality of treatment for our patients but also reduce recovery time enabling a quicker return to normal life for our patients. We believe that the future of healthcare lies in combining precision, efficiency, and patient comfort, and we are dedicated to leading that transformation.” Dr. Somashekhar S P, Global Director- Aster International Institute of Oncology, Chairman – Medical Advisor Board, Aster DM Healthcare said: “The Aster International Institute of Oncology is a state-of-the-art multidisciplinary international standard cancer care institute backed offering cutting edge technologies and latest innovations in cancer care. With IOeRT, we can offer new hope to patients facing complex and advanced cancers, where conventional treatments often fall short. The precision of this technology allows us to target residual cancer cells with unparalleled accuracy, leading to fewer side effects and a better chance of recovery. This breakthrough is set to significantly impact cancer care, reducing recurrence rates and improving long-term outcomes.”

As India braces for a projected 57.5% increase in cancer cases by 2040, according to the GLOBOCAN report, IOeRT offers a critical solution to address the growing burden of cancer. It is particularly effective in treating complex cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, and lung cancer, where precision and early intervention are key to successful treatment.

The introduction of IOeRT at Aster Whitefield Hospital underscores the hospital’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and setting new standards for cancer care in India. As the country continues to battle the increasing incidence of cancer, Aster is leading the charge by offering patients more precise, effective, and efficient treatment options.